Interesting and Humour - page 2403
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Ashen red
keepyour testicles cold...
"Another important cause is overheating of the testicles. Too high a temperature disrupts sperm formation."
And that's something the Japanese have been using for centuries, hot baths to keep them from reproducing.
"Another important cause is overheating of the testicles. Too high a temperature disrupts sperm formation."
And that's something the Japanese have been using for ages to keep from procreating, with hot baths.
Yeah, the eggs are a bit of a mess around here today.
It's always a mess with the eggs, but without them it's complete peace and order.
Yeah, it's a bit of a mess with the eggs today.
:-) today is apparently a special day - trader's day
It will calm down by Friday ... some people will get stops and some takei - the nervous system will calm down
...and in the meantime, everyone's in the market - overexcited.
:-) today is apparently a special day - trader's day
It will calm down by Friday ... someone will get a stop and someone will take a takeaway - the nervous system will calm down
But now it seems everyone is rushing into the market - overexcited
Yes, it seems to be calm today and some people already have eggs in the fridge. The deposit load must be overstretched.
better cast in bronze and plated in nickel
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/32860
You need three advisers. One for 1000p, another for about 500p, the third for 200p. All three advisors must earn at least some. Waiting for your applications.
Doesn't seem to help. ))
It helps. They have a higher mortality rate than the growth rate.
Where do you look at the data?
For instance >>>.
Where do you look at the data?
For example, here >>>.
I didn't look, from memory.
Here in the wiki , the decline for 2009 is 0.191%.
It's a long standing problem there, 40 years old, population is getting old, they don't want to give birth.