Interesting and Humour - page 2403

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Urain:

Ashen red

keepyour testicles cold...

"Another important cause is overheating of the testicles. Too high a temperature disrupts sperm formation."

And that's something the Japanese have been using for centuries, hot baths to keep them from reproducing.

 
Silent:

"Another important cause is overheating of the testicles. Too high a temperature disrupts sperm formation."

And that's something the Japanese have been using for ages to keep from procreating, with hot baths.

Doesn't seem to help. ))
 
Mischek:
Yeah, the eggs are a bit of a mess around here today.

It's always a mess with the eggs, but without them it's complete peace and order.

 
Mischek:
Yeah, it's a bit of a mess with the eggs today.

:-) today is apparently a special day - trader's day

It will calm down by Friday ... some people will get stops and some takei - the nervous system will calm down

...and in the meantime, everyone's in the market - overexcited.

 
YuraZ:

:-) today is apparently a special day - trader's day

It will calm down by Friday ... someone will get a stop and someone will take a takeaway - the nervous system will calm down

But now it seems everyone is rushing into the market - overexcited

It seems to be calm today, but some people have eggs in the fridge. Probably, the load on the deposit is too high.
 
Contender:
Yes, it seems to be calm today and some people already have eggs in the fridge. The deposit load must be overstretched.


better cast in bronze and plated in nickel

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/32860



savasov:

You need three advisers. One for 1000p, another for about 500p, the third for 200p. All three advisors must earn at least some. Waiting for your applications.


ПРОДАЙТЕ 3 СОВЕТНИКА
ПРОДАЙТЕ 3 СОВЕТНИКА
  • www.mql5.com
Все три советника должны зарабатывать хоть сколько нибудь. - - Категория: эксперты форекс, торговые роботы и советники
 
tol64:
Doesn't seem to help. ))
It does. They have a higher mortality rate than growth.
 
Silent:
It helps. They have a higher mortality rate than the growth rate.

Where do you look at the data?

For instance >>>.

Google
Google
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Голосовой поиск – это очень удобно! Чтобы найти нужную информацию, скажите "О'кей Google" и произнесите запрос.
 
tol64:

Where do you look at the data?

For example, here >>>.

I didn't look, from memory.

Here in the wiki , the decline for 2009 is 0.191%.

It's a long standing problem there, 40 years old, population is getting old, they don't want to give birth.

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