Interesting and Humour - page 391
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, well, how else to explain the love for this phrase ?
It's a great idiom, but it paints a vivid picture: every Russian has a bag for gathering "gas", and the mean Khokhly people steal it regularly.
I thought you were playing along.
Rustam, I don`t care who I root for, I don`t care who our guys are. I sometimes like to watch some good football, I don't care who plays.
I copied the picture I had at hand.
I don't give a shit about your gas.)
Our team is playing today and I don't give a shit who you cheer for, it would be stupid to ask you to cheer for our team.
- Got any bulbs?
- There are Boshev and Chinese ones, what do you want?
- Give me ours, the Chinese ones.
You guys are a real piece of work.)
Russia play Greece in Warsaw today.
The Greeks will fight to win otherwise there is no point, Russia are happy with a draw, so they will play from defence.
There might be some surprises.
By the way, at the same time the Czech Republic will play Poland.
The Poles need a win (a draw will not do), but the Czechs will drop out if they lose, so there will be some action.
SZS The trouble will be tough, with red cards, penalties and spitting at the judge.
ZZZY Since neither of them (W - P) do not know how to play, they will fall down with spades and spades :)