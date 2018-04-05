Home
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (291)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.53 (15)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.84 (25)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.5 (18)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for modern traders. ORB has surged in popularity for its ability to capture early market momentum, and this EA rep
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (5)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (11)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $390, next 20 copies — $550.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Startrader Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 6 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful traders
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.27 (11)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (556)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t

Daniel Moraes Da Silva Daniel Moraes Da Silva
4.17 (8)
NoPain MT5 1 547% growth since 2021 Reliability  8% Algo trading 73 Copy for 30 USD per month
Jan Stancel Jan Stancel
5 (4)
JS SmartGrid Signal MG01 1 528% growth since 2024 Reliability  96% Algo trading 108 Copy for 30 USD per month
Bui Huy Dat Bui Huy Dat
3.81 (12)
MSC Gold Invest Pro 374% growth since 2023 Reliability  65% Algo trading 25 Copy for 39 USD per month
Chi Hang Lee Chi Hang Lee
5 (1)
TTM Stable Run 655 5 728% growth since 2021 Reliability  97% Algo trading 11 Copy for 30 USD per month
Qi Qing Chen Qi Qing Chen
Low risk trading version 3 3 422% growth since 2025 Reliability  0% Algo trading 6 Copy for 30 USD per month
Phan Van Phuoc Phan Van Phuoc
3.81 (7)
KingFX AU 12 934% growth since 2022 Reliability  99% Algo trading 25 Copy for 40 USD per month
LU KUEI LIEH LU KUEI LIEH
4.6 (5)
MCA100 1 119% growth since 2023 Reliability  100% Algo trading 37 Copy for 30 USD per month
Yunmin Fang Yunmin Fang
3.47 (5)
NeroSignal 1 103% growth since 2024 Reliability  100% Algo trading 18 Copy for 60 USD per month
Mohd Azlan Md Nor Mohd Azlan Md Nor
4.5 (2)
Ronin47 8E AUDCAD Since July 2024 Set 2 679% growth since 2024 Reliability  100% Algo trading 10 Copy for 50 USD per month
Ngo Thanh Minh Ngo Thanh Minh
2.83 (2)
Gold pro 1 800% growth since 2025 Reliability  89% Algo trading 17 Copy for 30 USD per month

Equinix LD4
London, UK
51.5235, -0.636
Equinix NY4
New York, US
40.7765, -74.072
Equinix SP3
Sau Paulo, Brazil
-23.4663, -46.8634
Equinix HK1
Hong Kong
22.3656, 114.1171
Servers.com AMS1
Amsterdam, Netherlands
52.3918, 4.665
Servers.com MOW1
Moscow, Russia
55.736, 37.721
Falkenstein FSN1
Falkenstein, Germany
50.4788, 12.3327
Interxion FRA3/FRA8
Frankfurt, Germany
52.3918, 4.665
Aurora 1
Chicago, US
42.0011, -87.9571
Mumbai
Mumbai, India
19.1131, 72.8925
Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa
-25.9305, 28.1362
Singapore
Singapore
1.3226704, 103.9186452

MT4 Backtesting of Strategy Concepts (10 Years Data + Reports)
30 - 50 USD
I need an MT4 expert to backtest several trading concepts individually , not combined. Each concept must be tested using 10 years of historical data , starting with the first 3 months only for Phase 1. Core concepts to test separately include: Gann Box bias GG Box zones Fibonacci/Breakout Box Wick-based entries Time window trading Deliverables for each test: Performance metrics (win rate, drawdown, profit factor
5 Applications
MQL4 Indicators Experts
MQL5 FVG range EA
30+ USD
MQL5 Bot Specification The bot must be written in MQL5 and must meet the following requirements: Core Logic Range drawing The bot should draw a range based on hours and minutes (for example, from 15:30 to 16:30). Deviation levels After drawing the range, it should calculate deviations of this range. Example: if the price of the instrument moves in a range of $100, the bot should create 3 levels upward and 3 levels
16 Applications
MQL5 Experts
EA USING A LINE BREAK CHART FOR MT5 FOR BOOM 500
30+ USD
Hello, I am looking for someone to help me create an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This EA must use a special type of chart called a Line Break chart . This is not the same as the regular candlestick charts in MT5. I understand that MT5 does not support Line Break charts by default, so I need you to build this Line Break chart logic into the EA — similar to how it works on TradingView . This EA is only
11 Applications
MQL5 Experts
Hi Tradingview Indicator A table showing above previous H1 candle close price and if beaten previous H1 wick. Is this possible?
30+ USD
Hi Tradingview Indicator A table showing above previous H1 candle close price and if beaten previous H1 wick. A few more tweaks maybe nescessary. Does anyone have one already made or can make come? Is this possible? fields to be included: Previous Daily High Previous daily low Daily open line H4 OHLC H1 OHLC
7 Applications
(4) Other Other
I Need a custom MT5 EA(With The Code) that consistently profits from the market while adhering all the FTMO rules!
30 - 150 USD
(YOU MUST KNOW WHAT I'M EXACTLY ASKING FOR OR WE'LL GET NOWHERE!!!)Looking for an EA that has been previously tested and can pass prop firm challenges. You will need to demonstrate the EA to showcase its true nature by giving me a copy demo of your ea(with preferably a 30-day expiry date on it) so I can properly back test & most importantly, FORWARD TEST IT! !!. Please only apply if you have a system ready. This can
6 Applications
MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging Python
Convert psychological level from MT4 to MT5, I need the exact output.
30+ USD
I would like to convert psychological level from MT4 to MT5, I need the exact output as in MT4, only experienced coders please who can share results of output. if you are not serious, please don't apply. thank you
16 Applications
(2) MQL5 Indicators

preview
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 36): Supply and Demand Trading with Retest and Impulse Model

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 36): Supply and Demand Trading with Retest and Impulse Model

In this article, we create a supply and demand trading system in MQL5 that identifies supply and demand zones through consolidation ranges, validates them with impulsive moves, and trades retests with trend confirmation and customizable risk parameters. The system visualizes zones with dynamic labels and colors, supporting trailing stops for risk management.
preview
Developing Advanced ICT Trading Systems: Implementing Signals in the Order Blocks Indicator

Developing Advanced ICT Trading Systems: Implementing Signals in the Order Blocks Indicator

In this article, you will learn how to develop an Order Blocks indicator based on order book volume (market depth) and optimize it using buffers to improve accuracy. This concludes the current stage of the project and prepares for the next phase, which will include the implementation of a risk management class and a trading bot that uses signals generated by the indicator.
preview
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 43): Candlestick Probability and Breakouts

Enhance your market analysis with the MQL5-native Candlestick Probability EA, a lightweight tool that transforms raw price bars into real-time, instrument-specific probability insights. It classifies Pinbars, Engulfing, and Doji patterns at bar close, uses ATR-aware filtering, and optional breakout confirmation. The EA calculates raw and volume-weighted follow-through percentages, helping you understand each pattern's typical outcome on specific symbols and timeframes. On-chart markers, a compact dashboard, and interactive toggles allow easy validation and focus. Export detailed CSV logs for offline testing. Use it to develop probability profiles, optimize strategies, and turn pattern recognition into a measurable edge.
preview
Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 3): Upgrading to a Scrollable Single Chat-Oriented UI

Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 3): Upgrading to a Scrollable Single Chat-Oriented UI

In this article, we upgrade the ChatGPT-integrated program in MQL5 to a scrollable single chat-oriented UI, enhancing conversation history display with timestamps and dynamic scrolling. The system builds on JSON parsing to manage multi-turn messages, supporting customizable scrollbar modes and hover effects for improved user interaction.
preview
Price movement discretization methods in Python

Price movement discretization methods in Python

We will look at price discretization methods using Python + MQL5. In this article, I will share my practical experience developing a Python library that implements a wide range of approaches to bar formation — from classic Volume and Range bars to more exotic methods like Renko and Kagi. We will consider three-line breakout candles and range bars analyzing their statistics and trying to define how else the prices can be represented discretely.
preview
Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA

Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA

This article explains how to develop a professional Heikin Ashi-based Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5. You will learn how to set up input parameters, enumerations, indicators, global variables, and implement the core trading logic. You will also be able to run a backtest on gold to validate your work.
preview
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts

This article walks the reader through a reimagined version of the classical Bollinger Band breakout strategy. It identifies key weaknesses in the original approach, such as its well-known susceptibility to false breakouts. The article aims to introduce a possible solution: the Double Bollinger Band trading strategy. This relatively lesser known approach supplements the weaknesses of the classical version and offers a more dynamic perspective on financial markets. It helps us overcome the old limitations defined by the original rules, providing traders with a stronger and more adaptive framework.
preview
Visual assessment and adjustment of trading in MetaTrader 5

Visual assessment and adjustment of trading in MetaTrader 5

The strategy tester allows you to do more than just optimize your trading robot's parameters. I will show how to evaluate your account's trading history post-factum and make adjustments to your trading in the tester by changing the stop-losses of your open positions.
preview
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System

In this article, we create a Breaker Block Trading System in MQL5 that identifies consolidation ranges, detects breakouts, and validates breaker blocks with swing points to trade retests with defined risk parameters. The system visualizes order and breaker blocks with dynamic labels and arrows, supporting automated trading and trailing stops.