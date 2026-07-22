Interesting and Humour - page 4466

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Denis Sartakov:

I approve!

about vodka and worms

I hate to break it to you, they love booze... So if you're craving a drink, think friend, maybe your little friend and his buddies want to get wasted and leave you naturally, and then the whole bunch crawl all over you and yell at the mouth of your buddies - "man, we did it!!!" . ))))

 
Vitaly Murlenko:


Chet's voice))

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

This one must have been on his head more often.) Probably since infancy, when the skull was still soft).


 
khorosh:

This one must have been on his head more often.) Probably since he was a baby, when his skull was still soft.)


Actually, he smashed his head into a pole when he was riding his moped. Stoned.

That's a real thing. It was on Discovery.

 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Actually, he smashed his head into a pole when he was riding his moped. Stoned.

That's the real deal. It was on Discovery.

Actually, yeah. But if I wrote it that way, there'd be no humor.)

 
Dya4ka:

Chet's voice))

I don't understand this one.

 
 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Actually, he smashed his head into a pole when he was riding his moped. Stoned.

That's the real deal. It was on Discovery.


I remember a song from back in the day that came to mind. The song's old, I couldn't find it on the Internet. The lyrics go like this:


One day I was riding my moped home

And I met my friend Vasya at the pub

He was resting quietly in the pit and puking.

When Vasya saw me, he jumped up

(I can't remember the rest of the words, but I remember the end)

He put a match in the gas tank

Bang Bang Bang.

♪ And there I was, lying in Vasya's vomit ♪

And I can't find my moped.

All that's left is a wheel and a saddle.

 
 
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