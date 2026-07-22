Interesting and Humour - page 2994

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А вы заклеиваете свою веб-камеру
А вы заклеиваете свою веб-камеру
  • fishki.net
Вам кажется странный такая постановка вопроса в названии поста ? Вы не понимаете, зачем это нужно и находите это странным? Как, в не слышали эти истории? Сначала я услышал об этом, когда начала появляться Windows 10 и вместе с ней всякие ужастики о том, что она за нами следит. Вот тут мы обсуждали Как защититься от Windows 10 В СМИ "косяком...
 

A stylised 19th-century ATM has appeared in Budapest:

 
Karputov Vladimir:

A stylised 19th-century ATM has appeared in Budapest:

Cool! I love antiques
 
Dear forum users, the holidays - and in general, you need to relax. Go to a party and let the young people fall off the wagon :)
 

Do you guys have a great time? Clubs are open and girls are waiting. ...............................................

 
Server Muradasilov:

Are you having a good time? Clubs are open and girls are waiting. ...............................................

clubhouse
 

The price of the Russian operating system GosLinux has been disclosedThe Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP), which has implemented GosLinux in its IT system, has revealed how much it cost. Officials say the Russian operating system is several times cheaper than Windows, Cnews reports.

https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/goslinux-price/?frommail=1

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

The price of the Russian operating system GosLinux has been disclosedThe Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP), which has implemented GosLinux in its IT system, has revealed how much it cost. Officials say the Russian operating system is several times cheaper than Windows, Cnews reports.

https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/goslinux-price/?frommail=1

GosAndroid is scheduled to go next, the cat will be cheaper than Windows Mobile (or whatever they are now).
 
 
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