Interesting and Humour - page 4036
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So a neural network is an unnecessary intermediate tool? But here's what Better says :
You can't just claim that neural nets are more effective than other methods. It is not a panacea. This is just one of approaches to trading systems development, and it's quite difficult to learn. I tried many approaches and once tried all popular Expert Advisors based on standard indicators, and only neuronet based EAs produced acceptable results.
So what, he just did not find the right approach ?
it's like that anecdote.
A gynaecologist decided to become a construction worker, he gets a job and is given the task of wallpapering all the rooms, painting ceilings, windows and radiators.
The gynaecologist returns to work on Monday and his boss is absent and the key to the flat is also not available ...
A week passes and, as agreed, the boss appears, opens the door and the room is all done, the wallpaper is pasted, everything is painted and so on.
the boss in amazement and bewilderment: -How, i forgot to leave you the key?????
gynecologist: - through the keyhole.
respectfully.
Tarzan
There is a 17th century bond in the US that still earns interest.
Blogger Tom Scott spoke to Geert Rouwenhorst, professor of corporate finance at Yale University (Connecticut, USA), about a 369-year-old bond held in the educational institution's archives.
The security was issued on 15 May 1648 by the Dutch cooperative De Stichtse Rijnlanden, made up of landowners and wealthy citizens who operated dams and canals in the Lower Rhine region. The document was issued in order to finance the construction of a jetty on the River Lek.
The bond was a piece of goatskin. There was no stated maturity date, but the text specified that the bond would bear interest at 5% per annum indefinitely (although the interest rate was lowered to 3.5% at first and then to 2.5%).
Yale bought the document in 2003 for 24,000 euros. For a while, its staff did not see the ancient bond as a means of making a profit. But in 2015, Rouwenhorst went to the headquarters of the Water Authority in Utrecht in the Netherlands and received interest on the security for the first time in 26 years (about 136.2 euros).
I don't understand the phrase -"and for the first time in 26 years I received interest on the security (about 136.2 euros). "
So it wasn't that long ago that someone else was getting?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Giving $1000 + stable system 60% p.a.
Alexey Volchanskiy, 2017.09.26 22:35
No, I need to be able to wash and cook borscht with cutlets!
So a neural network is an unnecessary intermediate tool? But here's what Better says :
You can't just claim that neural nets are more effective than other methods. It is not a panacea. This is just one of approaches to trading systems development, and it's quite difficult to learn. I tried many approaches and once tried all popular Expert Advisors based on standard indicators, and only neuronet based EAs produced acceptable results.
So what, he just did not find the right approach ?
I don't know, I was in contact with Alexandr at one time. I think this EA has helped him a lot financially, which is the answer to one question. Either in 2010 or in 2011, Alexander had already failed to put his neural networks to the championships.
. He was working on neural networks for about 10-12 years, and he has a very big experience of using neural networks. Only specialists can provide an answer to the question of whether it is a toy or not.
cool, and patstol ))))))))
cool, and patstol ))))))))
Not really cool, just clever.
If it falls, it hurts, and so as not to endure the pain, it immediately ...
Not really cool, just clever.
If it falls, it hurts, and so as not to endure the pain, it immediately ...
Respectfully.
P.S. if you think that your life is worth less than a belt and sorry to spend money to buy it, it is your business.
nothing clever, they invented the safety belt a long time ago, use it. not to mention the climbing equipment or other special equipment.
Regards.
P.S. if you think your life is worth less than a safety belt and feel sorry for the cost of the belt, it is up to you.
it's just a photo joke, i think )