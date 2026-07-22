Interesting and Humour - page 3107

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Yuriy Asaulenko:

You don't like animals.

No. She disappears for hours at a time. Without leaving the flat. Where to? Couldn't find out. Then she suddenly reappears.

I love them, I love them. But other times they are very fond of pendels))
 
 
Sergey Golubev:
That's the beagle's eyes staring up at him. He must be in shock.)
 
It could be how aliens view the relationship between a man and a woman (the opinions of aliens, by the way, should also be respected).
 
Sergey Golubev:
It could be how aliens view the relationship between a man and a woman (the opinions of aliens, by the way, should also be respected).

I just watch football Poland/Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, ours is not there, I root for the Poles ... and that's the only thing that comes to mind, I'm sorry...

 
Sergey Golubev:
It could be how aliens view the relationship between a man and a woman (the opinions of aliens, by the way, should also be respected).

Of course we should, in case they are dangerous comrades)

aliens

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
It's been here for a while now. My cat is definitely an alien.)
Nobody wants kittens. They came out of nowhere in the middle of the day at my dacha. Like they fell from the moon. Two little kittens. One long-haired tri-coloured, the other short-haired one, some kind of pedigree. They don't look like each other. Like they're not from the same litter anyway. But they hold on to each other. They sleep in each other's arms.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
No one wants kittens. They came out of nowhere in the middle of the day at my dacha. They just fell out of the moon. Two little kittens. One long-haired tricolor, the other a short-haired one, looks like some kind of pedigree. They don't look like each other. Like they're not from the same litter anyway. But they stick together. They sleep in each other's arms.
And in our town, kittens are quickly sold out. Just looking at the ad, and already the kittens are all gone.
 

1 July. Belarus. Denomination (1:10000).

We remember. Love. Mourning.

 
Alexander Laur:

How does it feel?!


))) But it's not clear how one can get there? After all, one has only to swim or fly...
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