Interesting and Humour - page 3107
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You don't like animals.
No. She disappears for hours at a time. Without leaving the flat. Where to? Couldn't find out. Then she suddenly reappears.
It could be how aliens view the relationship between a man and a woman (the opinions of aliens, by the way, should also be respected).
I just watch football Poland/Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, ours is not there, I root for the Poles ... and that's the only thing that comes to mind, I'm sorry...
It could be how aliens view the relationship between a man and a woman (the opinions of aliens, by the way, should also be respected).
Of course we should, in case they are dangerous comrades)
It's been here for a while now. My cat is definitely an alien.)
No one wants kittens. They came out of nowhere in the middle of the day at my dacha. They just fell out of the moon. Two little kittens. One long-haired tricolor, the other a short-haired one, looks like some kind of pedigree. They don't look like each other. Like they're not from the same litter anyway. But they stick together. They sleep in each other's arms.
1 July. Belarus. Denomination (1:10000).
We remember. Love. Mourning.
How does it feel?!