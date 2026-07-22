Interesting and Humour - page 112
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Divorce on the eve of a crisis
Any kind of board :) Riding a snowboard on powder land is an indescribable experience.
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The nearest windsurfer's stronghold is about a hundred kilometres from me. And there are a lot of pikes there, but you'd better take your own ones :)
725.5
The turnstile at 646 has not been passed since Generation 7 )))
783 )
725.5 ((
a six-wheeler, with obvious inherited genetic disorders, which is the result of an intercourse between a six-phase diesel coffee grinder and a two-channel asynchronous barbambulator.
I'm done with further scientific research. I've seen this GA in my grave.
725.5 ((
a six-wheeler, with obvious inherited genetic disorders, which is the result of an intercourse between a six-phase diesel coffee grinder and a two-channel asynchronous barbambulator.
I'm done with further scientific research. I've seen this GA in my grave.
That's what we mean, the functionality of neuronics itself as well as the functionality of GA is one thing, but the problem statement is another.
The developer set a shitty task and that is the result.
As they say a fool has a glass dick for half an hour.
The developer's task is a shitty one, and that's the result.
The developer's job is a shitty one, that's the result.
It's fine. It's just that genetics is basically a pretty dumb thing. Which is clearly illustrated ))
I had an 870 shown by a machine like this:
And here is a 790
It's fine. It's just that genetics is basically a pretty dumb thing. Which is clearly illustrated ))
I got an 870 like that machine:
I got a 790 like this.By the way a very popular topic now. I've already seen one for mazes and shooting
Eustace to Alex.
We're not from around here, we missed the train... What's that pretty little code you got there?