Interesting and Humour - page 3166
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The time of manufacture of the Crouching Boy is attributed to the years 1530-1534.
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It's much simpler - it's a copy of the 2008 Ukrainian Olympic team uniform. Only the bow tie and the colour of the jacket are different.
It's much simpler - it's a copy of the 2008 Ukrainian Olympic team uniform. Only the bow tie and the colour of the jacket are different.
Very interesting, Yuri, are you into high art?
I read somewhere that this boy is something of a runner, taking a splinter out of his leg.
It's not that he's into it, I think it's more correct to say he's always been into it. According to most sources, "The pose of the figure is quite unusual: bent low, he holds the toes of his right foot with both hands, apparently clasping the wound and trying to stop the blood pouring out of it." The sculpture was made during the war between the Italians and the Spanish, and there was a river of blood. It was given by the master to the city of Florence - his hometown - then the Spaniards took it away. And Catherine II bought it back from the Spanish :-) I doubt the Italians would have sold it.
Is it a splinter? I have heard that idea, but it is likely someone's fiction, not very logical, there is no mention of the splinter in historical sources. In fact, no one really knows what he does. Does anyone of us know at least who his great-grandfather worked for, or where your great-grandmother lived and who she was? I think very few people know. And here we have 1530-1534 years :-))
It's much simpler - it's a copy of the 2008 Ukrainian Olympic team uniform. Only the bow tie and the colour of the jacket are different.
...
Why aren't the trousers yellow?
Only the skirts are yellow, as a symbol of wholeness. The trousers would symbolise separation. Well done to the designer.
Only the skirts are yellow, as a symbol of wholeness. The trousers would symbolise separation. Well done to the designer.
Didn't the Russian national team have yellow trousers because they would have symbolised urine samples for meldonium?