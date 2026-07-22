Interesting and Humour - page 1573
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
-----
interesting or humorous?
My humble opinion: post #post6998011 is not at all without merit.
Ivan the Terrible kills everyone.
American watchmaker Bathys Hawaii has unveiled a prototype of a wrist atomic watch. The device is called "Cesium-133" and does not need external data sources for high accuracy.
No atomic power plant is included. Pichalka.
The murderous creativity competition continues
The murderous creativity competition continues
Nice one:
Another chosen one:
Another chosen one:
What a good man and such a silly blunder, forgetting his feet. Feet should never be forgotten. Feet are big, they attract attention. A man walks along, all of a sudden, boom, feet.
Questions will come up as to who forgot your shoe size if it's a good one. No, you should always take your feet with you.