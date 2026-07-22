Interesting and Humour - page 1573

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interesting or humorous?

 
sergeev:

My humble opinion: post #post6998011 is not at all without merit.

 
The Nobel Committee is in a very delicate position: it is being asked to award a peace prize to Putin for saving Syria from attack by another Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
 
 

The murderous creativity competition continues


 
Mischek:

The murderous creativity competition continues

Nice one:

 

Another chosen one:

 
Contender:

Another chosen one:

What a good man and such a silly blunder, forgetting his feet. Feet should never be forgotten. Feet are big, they attract attention. A man walks along, all of a sudden, boom, feet.

Questions will come up as to who forgot your shoe size if it's a good one. No, you should always take your feet with you.

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