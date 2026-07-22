Interesting and Humour - page 2104

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German nenormatif +18


 
Startup: Button of Life is the first company that provides quality telemedicine services in Russia. So far, it is developing mainly through state orders. How do you enter the mass market?
Доступ к теле: стартап, продлевающий жизнь / Slon.ru
Доступ к теле: стартап, продлевающий жизнь / Slon.ru
  • 2014.03.07
  • republic.ru
– После того как у дедушки случился инсульт, он стал уходить из дома и теряться, – говорит Ирина Линник, коммерческий директор компании «Кнопка жизни». – Вообще-то он был в твердом уме, но иногда как будто что-то переключалось у него в голове, и тогда он уходил из дома и пропадал часами, ходил по улицам и не мог вспомнить, откуда и куда он...
 
newdigital:
Startup: Button of Life is the first company that provides quality telemedicine services in Russia. So far it is developing mainly through government contracts. How to enter the mass market?

Line 24, Kiev

But the two projects are not telemedicine but medical alarms for the elderly and disabled

Вітаємо на Лінія 24 - Допомога яка завжди поруч! | Лінія 24 - Допомога яка завжди поруч!
Вітаємо на Лінія 24 - Допомога яка завжди поруч! | Лінія 24 - Допомога яка завжди поруч!
  • line24.com.ua
Лінія 24 — це ваша впевненість у тому, що ваші близькі завжди вчасно отримають необхідну допомогу! У кожного з нас є близькі люди, про яких ми турбуємось і яких ми бережемо – діти,батьки, бабуся з дідусем. Ми бажаємо завжди бути впевненими в їх безпеці та благополуччі і тому при кожній можливості намагаємось приїхати до рідних, допомогти їм та...
 

A bit of fashionable Moscow art nowadays :) (+18)

Vasya Lozhkin's paintings (by the way - oil paintings, real paintings, he even has exhibitions). Basically all his paintings are about Russia.

There are some totally "unformatted" (which is quite popular in Moscow lately)... I've chosen the most decent ones.

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The distant city of Copenhagen :


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Happy 8th of March


ГЛОБАЛЬНОЕ САМОЛЮБОВАНИЕ
  • 2013.12.20
  • vasya_lozhkin
  • vasya-lozhkin.livejournal.com
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Girls, put your mother down (from "Love and Doves")



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newdigital:



The pictures are funny, thanks for the laugh)
 
Most traders don't suffer from megalomania.... They enjoy it.
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