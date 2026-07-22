Interesting and Humour - page 2104
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German nenormatif +18
Startup: Button of Life is the first company that provides quality telemedicine services in Russia. So far it is developing mainly through government contracts. How to enter the mass market?
Line 24, Kiev
But the two projects are not telemedicine but medical alarms for the elderly and disabled
A bit of fashionable Moscow art nowadays :) (+18)
Vasya Lozhkin's paintings (by the way - oil paintings, real paintings, he even has exhibitions). Basically all his paintings are about Russia.
There are some totally "unformatted" (which is quite popular in Moscow lately)... I've chosen the most decent ones.
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The distant city of Copenhagen :
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Happy 8th of March
Girls, put your mother down (from "Love and Doves")