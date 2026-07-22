Interesting and Humour - page 3689
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Shit, maybe I should go on tour too. I don't need these markets. A couple more grail themes on the SB, and some gravy from perpetual motion.
Here's the grail, you put the words together at random and you get a full house.
In honour of the coming events, there's a playlist of the full selection. Let's go!
Phil ze Power, Gendzhi nave dai!
A daredevil rides recklessly, but there were no wheels before, except for gods on divine chariots. Ordinary mortals walked on their own two wheels. So they only rode on their own wheels, hence the dash-step. And the question of what a pound is dashing (we have already chewed up the pound), means the size between toes of one foot and the heel of the other when stepping in feet.
Before, there was no usury, there was no concept of money, and whom-it did not mean price, but a question of size, as well as pokoda, dokuda, as well as the answer to them-here, to here, at the very...
Hence-How much is a pound of dough-asking what size you have in your own feet between one toe and the heel of the other when you step. Perhaps it was asked mostly by tailors who had to calculate the angle between the legs at a step not to tear the pant legs between each other, to calculate the size of trousers from heel to the point of their connection and the size of trousers from this point to the place of their causation.
Note that this size is subjective, hence the conclusion about the knowledge of fractality our ancient ancestors had. After all, the values were measured in their own subjective sizes, in one part of something - the size of the other part was expressed. Hence the expression "poop" is not a distorted consequence of hiding the truth from us. But only the dimension of personal subjective feeling about something. Naturally, this dimension may be applied to everything, but at the same time it is different for everybody, as well as the organ, by which it is measured. Like this.
And you me-Michelangelo, Leonardo with his pictures of a man with his arms outstretched. The ancient ancestors knew everything long before them. The proportions of the universe and fractality are eternal.
Your story is from a series of
Dashing measured the steps Two enormous feet: Size forty-five he bought
What's that one-eyed thing you were doing in the woods when you were drunk, so you ran into a bough... right?
The world's most powerful laser has fired its first shot.
https://lenta.ru/news/2017/05/04/laser/
Live in 4 hours , really gone already.
May 3, 4:30 PM, 9:30 AM GMT-4
Your story is one of a series
Thedashing footsteps of two enormous feet: Size forty-five he bought
What's that one-eyed thing you were doing in the woods when you were drunk, so you ran into a bough... huh?
a picture of a proctologist's daily routine.
PS. the masons are shitting all over the building again.
Have they started?