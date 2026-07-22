Interesting and Humour - page 2411

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artmedia70:



I wanted to catch the eagle in the frame at eye level, but alas, I saw it too late.

)))))))

what do you mean ? ))

is the eye intact ? is the eagle alive ? ))

 
tol64:
Is that how you're trying to get out of a depression? )))
Well, I don't know how to get myself in trouble. There's a lot of laughs to be had, but you're back to your old ways.
 
Mischek:

)))))))

what do you mean ? ))

is the eye intact ? is the eagle alive ? ))

The eye is intact. The eagle...


 
papaklass:
It's hard to argue with Zadornov about the abilities of Americans. :)
Most of whom can't correctly answer the question: "How many angles in a triangle"?
 
artmedia70:

The eye is intact. Eagle...


 

Just like that, you compliment someone on a nice moustache

- and that's it, she doesn't talk to you anymore!

 
Mischek:

I regurgitated it and it hit me in the eye...


:))

 
sergeev:

Let's face it - Fillellin

You can't cheat nature, you've killed the buffalo, and the coyotes have multiplied (
 
sergeev:

Let's face it - Fillellin.

For a camel to offend a man is a piece of cake.

 
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