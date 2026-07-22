Interesting and Humour - page 2411
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I wanted to catch the eagle in the frame at eye level, but alas, I saw it too late.
)))))))
what do you mean ? ))
is the eye intact ? is the eagle alive ? ))
Is that how you're trying to get out of a depression? )))
)))))))
what do you mean ? ))
is the eye intact ? is the eagle alive ? ))
The eye is intact. The eagle...
It's hard to argue with Zadornov about the abilities of Americans. :)
The eye is intact. Eagle...
Just like that, you compliment someone on a nice moustache
- and that's it, she doesn't talk to you anymore!
I regurgitated it and it hit me in the eye...
:))
Let's face it - Fillellin
Let's face it - Fillellin.
For a camel to offend a man is a piece of cake.