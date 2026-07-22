Interesting and Humour - page 4273
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A quick look at the six found. :)
Deleted as I couldn't find the history of this photo (the cathedral was built several centuries ago ... Why the first service - in 1990? after restoration and opening?)
These are Farit's own words - "First service in the Cathedral of Peter and Paul. 1990, Kazan"... I don't feel comfortable asking him... no google...
Here's a picture -
Removed as I couldn't find the history of this photo (the cathedral was built several centuries ago... why the first service - in 1990? after restoration and opening?)
These are Farit's own words - "First service in the Cathedral of Peter and Paul. 1990, Kazan"... I don't feel comfortable asking him... no google...
Here's a photo -
Given that the Cathedral was given to the church in 1989. - It is logical that it was rebuilt within a year and the first service was in 1990.
Hi)
Write a statement to the FSB on your DC if you've drained your deposit )))
Black humor)
not a word about the brokerage house.
It's all preparation for the football championship, the beer sponsors are pushing it.
At this rate we will soon see advertisements for non-alcoholic vodka soaked in birch buds and aged in milk.
First of all, even drinking non-alcoholic beer is addictive, because beer contains many other alkaloids in addition to alcohol.
and non-alcoholic vodka has been around for a long time.
and non-alcoholic vodka has been around for a long time.
Yeah, a long time ago. Boyardee tincture. Exclusively for the health benefits and exclusively from natural products. The powerful rush of health from nature itself knocks even a bull off his feet.
Yeah, a long time ago. Hawthorn tincture. Exclusively for the health benefits and exclusively from natural products. A powerful burst of health from nature itself that would knock even an ox off its feet.
Ha, back then it was sold in 0.25 format. And recently I bought eleutherococcus and hawthorn, it's pharmacy bottles of 50g probably.
In fact, there's a lot more alcohol in it than in vodka.
"Rear view mirror" for the monitor.
Incidentally, when working in an office, would have been a useful thing for me when sitting with my back to the office and corridor. A car panoramic one would have been better.
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"Rear view mirror" for the monitor.
By the way, when working in an office, would have been a useful thing for me when sitting with my back to the office and the corridor. A car panoramic would have been better.
Just like a fighter pilot )). Watch from 0:55, it automatically turns there. And the spoon?
Yeah, a long time ago. Hawthorn tincture. Exclusively for the health benefits and exclusively from natural products. The powerful rush of health from nature itself knocks even a bull down
please