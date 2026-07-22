Interesting and Humour - page 4273

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Vitalii Ananev:

A quick look at the six found. :)

Deleted as I couldn't find the history of this photo (the cathedral was built several centuries ago ... Why the first service - in 1990? after restoration and opening?)
These are Farit's own words - "First service in the Cathedral of Peter and Paul. 1990, Kazan"... I don't feel comfortable asking him... no google...

Here's a picture -


 
Sergey Golubev:

Removed as I couldn't find the history of this photo (the cathedral was built several centuries ago... why the first service - in 1990? after restoration and opening?)
These are Farit's own words - "First service in the Cathedral of Peter and Paul. 1990, Kazan"... I don't feel comfortable asking him... no google...

Here's a photo -


Given that the Cathedral was given to the church in 1989. - It is logical that it was rebuilt within a year and the first service was in 1990.

 
Alexander Ivanov:

Hi)


Write a statement to the FSB on your DC if you've drained your deposit )))

Black humor)



not a word about the brokerage house.

 
Texnolog:

It's all preparation for the football championship, the beer sponsors are pushing it.

At this rate we will soon see advertisements for non-alcoholic vodka soaked in birch buds and aged in milk.

First of all, even drinking non-alcoholic beer is addictive, because beer contains many other alkaloids in addition to alcohol.

and non-alcoholic vodka has been around for a long time.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:


and non-alcoholic vodka has been around for a long time.

Yeah, a long time ago. Boyardee tincture. Exclusively for the health benefits and exclusively from natural products. The powerful rush of health from nature itself knocks even a bull off his feet.

 
I am reminded of the cigarette-shaped gum for children that was sold in the 90s.
 
Flash555:

Yeah, a long time ago. Hawthorn tincture. Exclusively for the health benefits and exclusively from natural products. A powerful burst of health from nature itself that would knock even an ox off its feet.

Ha, back then it was sold in 0.25 format. And recently I bought eleutherococcus and hawthorn, it's pharmacy bottles of 50g probably.

In fact, there's a lot more alcohol in it than in vodka.

 
З

"Rear view mirror" for the monitor.

Incidentally, when working in an office, would have been a useful thing for me when sitting with my back to the office and corridor. A car panoramic one would have been better.

 
Vladimir M.:
З

"Rear view mirror" for the monitor.

By the way, when working in an office, would have been a useful thing for me when sitting with my back to the office and the corridor. A car panoramic would have been better.

Just like a fighter pilot )). Watch from 0:55, it automatically turns there. And the spoon?


 
Flash555:

Yeah, a long time ago. Hawthorn tincture. Exclusively for the health benefits and exclusively from natural products. The powerful rush of health from nature itself knocks even a bull down

please
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