Interesting and Humour - page 4362

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nails
 
Iurii Tokman:

These are the demands -

Well, that's fine. Take a 100% down payment and go.

 

olivier recipe:


 
Denis Sartakov:

olivier recipe:


Yeah, it's a good recipe, I usually have two grouse in the fridge just in case))

 
gastritis starter pack
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

There are only three edible products in the photo.

 
Unicornis:

There are only three edible products in the photo.

Edible vodka is good and very good.
 
Where is the picture missing, it's not a kindergarten forum, is it?
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

No, not always. )) There is an opinion that nails, teeth and hair are a relic of the animal past. People of the future will be without them as these horny formations will lose their original meaning in human life. For example, hair no longer makes much sense (except for aesthetics) - humans solve problems of heat or cold with clothing. Fingernails are the same. Now only teeth are useful ))

 
Ihor Herasko:

No, not always. )) There is an opinion that nails, teeth and hair are a relic of the animal past. People of the future will be without them as these horny formations will lose their original meaning in human life. For example, hair no longer makes much sense (except for aesthetics) - humans solve problems of heat or cold with clothing. Fingernails are the same. Now only teeth are useful ))

We have enough nails and hair for our children and grandchildren. It will be millions of years before our fingernails and hair disappear as unnecessary rudiments.
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