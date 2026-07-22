Interesting and Humour - page 4362
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
These are the demands -
Well, that's fine. Take a 100% down payment and go.
olivier recipe:
olivier recipe:
Yeah, it's a good recipe, I usually have two grouse in the fridge just in case))
There are only three edible products in the photo.
There are only three edible products in the photo.
No, not always. )) There is an opinion that nails, teeth and hair are a relic of the animal past. People of the future will be without them as these horny formations will lose their original meaning in human life. For example, hair no longer makes much sense (except for aesthetics) - humans solve problems of heat or cold with clothing. Fingernails are the same. Now only teeth are useful ))
No, not always. )) There is an opinion that nails, teeth and hair are a relic of the animal past. People of the future will be without them as these horny formations will lose their original meaning in human life. For example, hair no longer makes much sense (except for aesthetics) - humans solve problems of heat or cold with clothing. Fingernails are the same. Now only teeth are useful ))