Interesting and Humour - page 1177

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faa1947:

Seems to match, but in film form

impressed, there were places that brought tears to my eyes )

ZS: Where to send money for the new film?

 
Mischek:
It's secondhand.
Can you imagine being buried somewhere where someone's already been buried? I'm scared of dead people. )
 
Mischek:
what are those orange flags, who are they for with the redheads? ))
 
sanyooooook:
What's with the orange flags, who are they for with the redheads? ))

Solidarity!


 

Finally, we'll be able to sit down without the internet

 
newdigital:

Finally, we'll be able to sit down without the internet

We've always been without it))


[Deleted]  
Mischek:
You can have all sorts of opinions about Putin, but standing up to him alongside faggots and apples is unacceptable.
[Deleted]  
i_logic:

It's the communists in the column, fighting for the rights of, ahem... the workers' rights.

They want a level playing field.

And in other countries too:

 
MrGold166:
You can have all kinds of opinions about Putin, but standing up to him alongside faggots and apples is no way to behave.

Yeah, and if the faggots say two and two and two and four, then agree with them too, and smack them in the face, smack them in the face.

They must be giving you a hard time, huh?

 
i_logic:

It's the communists in the column, fighting for the rights of, ahem... the workers' rights.

They want a level playing field.



And in other countries, too:


I'd send them all out for potatoes in the fall.)

so young and already faggots)

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