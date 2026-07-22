Interesting and Humour - page 101
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50 facts about Chile through the eyes of a Russian woman
If I have made a mistake, it was unconsciously. After all, everything in this world is relative and the formation of logical and conceptual thinking is different for each of us. This means that each of us is at a different level of understanding of certain things and that is why friction, disagreement or misunderstanding between people often arises. When I don't understand something, I look at it from the outside, but looking is not enough; you have to see. So I go further and I find I am already looking at the planet from outside, holding it in my hands. I look at it, examine it and come to the point where everything seems to make sense, but it's not enough and I need to dig deeper. As I get closer and smaller, another world comes into view. It does not look like the world before. So many things that were inaccessible to the outside view are revealed and it takes more time to explore and understand everything, but you can not worry about it, because there is no time, there is only eternity ahead. Once everything seems to be clear in this world as well and the unstoppable current of unquenchable thirst for knowledge beckons you further. There is no point in resisting, and why should one resist that which brings joy? You find yourself in a completely different world by the same method of reducing and bringing yourself closer. It is as rich in variety as the previous worlds, but again, everything is so new and completely unfamiliar...
After going through several levels, one cannot help but wonder: - "Is there a limit to all this? Everything smaller is a part of something bigger, everything interacts with each other and can't be one without the other, or can be, but it will be completely different. Considering microcosm, I decide to try to move in the opposite direction, not shrinking and getting closer, but exactly the opposite. I don't know what drives me, nobody knows what drives us, and there is nobody who can tell us exactly what drives us.
Now I am looking at our solar system from the outside. I still can't see, I'm only looking. But still, something is beginning to emerge, there are analogies. There are similarities between the atom and the solar system. So maybe a star is an atom, on a different level? There are differences, but there are similarities too. Constellations are molecules. Galaxies are molecular structures. They are countless and could they be matter on another level?! Zooming further and further away, I find myself looking at my hand. Directing my gaze to the starry sky, I feel like I'm looking at myself from inside. I can see something now, and nothing else bothers me. I'm no longer looking, I'm contemplating the world and it feels damn good...