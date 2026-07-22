Interesting and Humour - page 251
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"This is normal," Yashchenko said.
At the same time, he called it blatant that 30% of schoolchildren could not solve the simplest mathematical problem. The university provost voiced its conditions:
Pupils were asked to calculate what the electricity payment would be if the meter showed 88742 kWh on January 1 and 88940 kWh on February 1, provided that the cost per kilowatt hour was 3.5 rubles.
"We have received letters claiming: this problem does not describe the algorithm for solving it. It's not a maths problem," Yashchenko said. "But let's think about it," he added. - In two months' time, we will give the ex-schooler a certificate and he won't be able to pay his bill."
According to the provost, situations in the exam have reached the point of absurdity. One of the schoolchildren calculated that he would have to pay 260 thousand roubles for a month.
Analyzing the reasons for such results of the sample USE in mathematics, Yashchenko suggested that there were several: inattention of schoolchildren and their formal coaching to solve a certain type of problems.
The condition in the article is wrong. Kilowatts should be multiplied by hours, not divided: not kWh, but kW*h.
When analysing the reasons for such results in the maths test, Yashchenko suggested that there were several: inattention of pupils and their formal coaching in solving a certain type of problem.
Of course, the coaching.
The condition in the article is wrong. Kilowatts should be multiplied by hours, not divided: not kWh, but kWh*h.
Of course, it is coaching.
Now let someone here solve the problem.
MetaDriver, TheXpert and the rest of the specially prepared are not invited to participate in the solution.
the beemer is twice as fast as the oka.
in 10 minutes the beemer will move X km away from the oka.
After that they approach each other at a speed of Y km/h.
At this speed X km will take them 7 minutes.
2 minutes is an extra data in the task.