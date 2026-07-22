Interesting and Humour - page 4831
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Valentin Gubarev. "Thirty Years Together". Canvas, oil.
just like that ! no quotes and EA !
Most of the "arguments" are on the forum:
In the underground today, the news on the screen stunned me. In Moscow, a digital platform has been created to save lives, manage patients remotely, free the doctor...
Such gray-black humour)
In the underground today, the news on the screen stunned me. In Moscow, a digital platform has been created to save lives, manage patients remotely, free the doctor...
(That's the kind of gray-black humour.)
What's the humour? The usual telemedicine
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
In the metro today, the news on the screen stunned me. A digital platform has been created in Moscow which allows to save lives, manage a patient remotely and free a doctor...
Such gray-black humour)
What life is like, what news and humour is like
What's the humour? The usual telemedicine
Apparently you're not in the loop. It's been more than 10 years since the digital emias platform was made, we've spent more than we could have dreamed of, copies have been broken... ouch. And here's the statement Successfully created)))) Finally, it has been created through an unbelievable amount of effort and money.)
And so, on the fourth day, the eagle eye noticed that there was no wall in the back of the shed....
Apparently not in the loop. It's been more than 10 years since the digital emias platform was made, the money spent and the copies broken... ouch. And here's the announcement...)))) Finally, it has been created through an unbelievable amount of effort and money.)
And then on the fourth day, eagle eye noticed that there was no wall in the back of the shed....
as I recall, not eagle-eye, but falcon-eye...
just like that ! no quotes and EA !
The original video was cut off the original sound. And inserted the Odessa gang. That's how this gang gets promoted on other people's achievements, other people's quotes and other people's EA.
If anything, it's the Rock that Swing lindy hop festival that takes place in Munich every year in February and March.
The original video had the original sound cut off. And inserted the Odessa gang. That's how this gang gets promoted on other people's achievements, other people's quotes and other people's EA
If anything, it's the Rock that Swing lindy hop festival that takes place in Munich every year in February and March
these days, you can't tell who owns what, it's all mixed up - originals/remakes are different
their own kottirs/other kottirs, their own EA/other EA