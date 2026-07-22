Interesting and Humour - page 3447
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https://life.ru/t/%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%85%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%B8%D0%B8/940558/fbr_poluchilo_pravo_vzlamyvat_vsie_kompiutiery_mira_pravda_li_eto
The FBI has been given the right to hack into every computer in the world. Is it true
https://life.ru/t/%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%85%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%B8%D0%B8/940558/fbr_poluchilo_pravo_vzlamyvat_vsie_kompiutiery_mira_pravda_li_eto
The FBI has been given the right to hack into every computer in the world. Is it true?
The article is very superficial and says very little in fact.
the author probably does not know much about security and is just copying
Tor Browser vulnerability already fixed
For me the "bright future" is when Internet 2.0 appears.
No blockages or restrictions (technically impossible).
It just pisses me off when some paranoiacs decide what I can and can't do.
When are these authors gonna shove their copyrights up their ass?
Naive
lurkmore.to/web_2.0
Naive
lurkmore.to/web_2.0
What, do they have dissatisfied people too?!? )
Of course there is, the villa is in the wrong country, and the size of the plot is only 2 hectares, the yacht is smaller than the sales manager's
and these are the simplest problems, a lot of problems in general.http://www.klerk.ru/job/news/287452/
http://www.rosbalt.ru/style/2016/11/18/1568293.html