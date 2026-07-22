Interesting and Humour - page 3447

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СанСаныч Фоменко:

https://life.ru/t/%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%85%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%B8%D0%B8/940558/fbr_poluchilo_pravo_vzlamyvat_vsie_kompiutiery_mira_pravda_li_eto

The FBI has been given the right to hack into every computer in the world. Is it true

Orwell is getting closer... we need a new International and a revolution...
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

https://life.ru/t/%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%85%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%B8%D0%B8/940558/fbr_poluchilo_pravo_vzlamyvat_vsie_kompiutiery_mira_pravda_li_eto

The FBI has been given the right to hack into every computer in the world. Is it true?

The article is very superficial and says very little in fact.

the author probably does not know much about security and is just copying

Tor Browser vulnerability already fixed

 
pusheax:

For me the "bright future" is when Internet 2.0 appears.

No blockages or restrictions (technically impossible).

It just pisses me off when some paranoiacs decide what I can and can't do.

When are these authors gonna shove their copyrights up their ass?

Naive

lurkmore.to/web_2.0

Веб 2.0 — Lurkmore
  • lurkmore.to
В эту статью нужно добавить как можно больше лулза, вина, фейла, задумчивых размышлений на тему куда вы движетесь, интернеты. Также сюда можно добавить интересные факты, картинки и прочие кошерные вещи. Веб 2.0 — красивое название для описания текущего состояния интернетов. социальные сети; деанонимизацию, бесплатно прилагающуюся к первому...
 
Nikolay Demko:

Naive

lurkmore.to/web_2.0

overlay networks will save the fathers of democracy
 
 
 
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Do they have dissatisfied people, too!? )
 
Andrei Etylkut:
What, do they have dissatisfied people too?!? )

Of course there is, the villa is in the wrong country, and the size of the plot is only 2 hectares, the yacht is smaller than the sales manager's

and these are the simplest problems, a lot of problems in general.

http://www.klerk.ru/job/news/287452/
Средняя месячная зарплата сотрудников ОАО «Газпром» составила 95 тысяч рублей
Средняя месячная зарплата сотрудников ОАО «Газпром» составила 95 тысяч рублей
  • www.klerk.ru
В ОАО «Газпром» по итогам первого полугодия средняя месячная зарплата штатных сотрудников составила 95 тысяч рублей.
 

http://www.rosbalt.ru/style/2016/11/18/1568293.html

China's first robot attacked a human

В Китае впервые робот напал на человека
В Китае впервые робот напал на человека
  • 2016.12.05
  • www.rosbalt.ru
Это произошло на IT-выставке в китайском городе Шэньчжэнь, на территории южно-китайской провинции Гуандун.
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