Interesting and Humour - page 2564

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i_logic

Pity.

 
DiPach:
Can you advise me how to apply a similar method to the side wall?
I've seen some bluetooth speakers in advertisements, you attach them to the glass and the music comes from the glass. If you attach such a speaker to the wall and turn on the bass, the effect should be the same, if the house does not collapse.
 
Alexey:
I've seen some bluetooth speakers in advertisements, you attach them to the glass and the glass plays music. The effect should be the same if the house does not collapse.

The house is unlikely to fall apart).

I haven't seen that kind of advertisement. I'll look for information about something like that later. ) Thanks.

 
DiPach:

The house is unlikely to fall apart).

I haven't seen that kind of advertisement. I'll look for information about something like that later. ) Thank you.

Also look for a video of a walking bridge, how the resonance, wind or human footsteps rock the bridges. Cool video. Sustained low wave resonance, can knock down a house and a bridge and anything
 
Alexey:

Although I haven't seen this video either, but yes, by the way. )

I remember about pitch resonance and bridges. From my very old school days. ) Plus it stuck in my memory when I was hiking in the mountains.
 
DiPach:

Although I haven't seen this video either, but yes, by the way. )

I remember about pitch resonance and bridges. From my very old school days. ) Plus it stuck in my memory from hiking in the mountains.
The Millennium Bridge, in London if I'm not mistaken, was built in 2000, with all the precautions, but when a crowd went over it, the bridge was affected by the resonance and began to sway from side to side and almost collapsed, after that event it was closed.
 
Alexey:

I feel like I've heard or read something about this particular story. Although I may just vaguely remember something similar, but in a different place (or places). I can't think of one right now.

Thank you. I'll have a look.

 
DiPach:

I feel like I've heard or read something about this particular story. Although I may just vaguely remember something similar, but in a different place (or places). I can't think of one right now.

Thank you. I'll have a look.

They showed it on TV, I honestly don't remember where they built that bridge either.
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/3048798/ed-3-15-m1-oao-brokerskiy-dom-temp-file-screenshot-4911-png

Someone has clearly decided to merge.

From the "robots glitching" series.

The show goes on.


График ED-3.15, M1, 2015.02.19 11:32 UTC, ОАО ''Брокерский дом ''ОТКРЫТИЕ'', MetaTrader 5, Real
График ED-3.15, M1, 2015.02.19 11:32 UTC, ОАО ''Брокерский дом ''ОТКРЫТИЕ'', MetaTrader 5, Real
  • www.mql5.com
График ED-3.15, M1, ОАО ''Брокерский дом ''ОТКРЫТИЕ'': temp_file_screenshot_4911.png
 
DiPach:

How do you apply this method to a side wall, but you can't see who doesn't like what neighbours.

It's easy to see who doesn't like which neighbours.

Try it with the bathroom and the whole house will dance.

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