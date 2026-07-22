Interesting and Humour - page 2564
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Pity.
Can you advise me how to apply a similar method to the side wall?
I've seen some bluetooth speakers in advertisements, you attach them to the glass and the glass plays music. The effect should be the same if the house does not collapse.
The house is unlikely to fall apart).
I haven't seen that kind of advertisement. I'll look for information about something like that later. ) Thanks.
The house is unlikely to fall apart).
I haven't seen that kind of advertisement. I'll look for information about something like that later. ) Thank you.
Although I haven't seen this video either, but yes, by the way. )I remember about pitch resonance and bridges. From my very old school days. ) Plus it stuck in my memory when I was hiking in the mountains.
Although I haven't seen this video either, but yes, by the way. )I remember about pitch resonance and bridges. From my very old school days. ) Plus it stuck in my memory from hiking in the mountains.
I feel like I've heard or read something about this particular story. Although I may just vaguely remember something similar, but in a different place (or places). I can't think of one right now.
Thank you. I'll have a look.
I feel like I've heard or read something about this particular story. Although I may just vaguely remember something similar, but in a different place (or places). I can't think of one right now.
Thank you. I'll have a look.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/3048798/ed-3-15-m1-oao-brokerskiy-dom-temp-file-screenshot-4911-png
Someone has clearly decided to merge.
From the "robots glitching" series.
The show goes on.
How do you apply this method to a side wall, but you can't see who doesn't like what neighbours.
It's easy to see who doesn't like which neighbours.
Try it with the bathroom and the whole house will dance.