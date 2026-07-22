Interesting and Humour - page 234

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eye opener

 
Mischek: if you're distracting me from the mosquito )) ?

Come on, forget it: moskitman was better than we thought in the heat of the moment.

I saw your post, good one, but... late.

 

eye opener

 
Mathemat:

Come on, forget it: moskitman turned out better than we thought in the heat of the moment.

I saw your post, good one, but... Too late.

Actually, I stand by my opinion.

The guy's out in the woods digging up land mines and stacking them on stumps.

99% he didn't call anywhere on Monday, he started calling today when he figured it out

I do not know about you outside Moscow, but our generation has seen enough from our childhood.

 
 
 
 

a handy website for children going through WWE school . Top right runner

http://www.pobediteli.ru/flash.html

 

it's a dead end, apart from the rules of the Russian language.

in the five-point school.

upd there was the following -

 
with permission I continue with the eye-roller puzzle
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