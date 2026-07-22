Interesting and Humour - page 2088
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240km/h!? The cost of the whole project is $40 million!? Using levitation to move!? Double-decker carriages? - an obvious blooper.
the numbers in my head are protesting too
the numbers in my head protest too
What 80? If even the picture shows that the main time will be spent on boarding/passengers.
I'm telling you, it's pure bollocks.
Here we go...
(Cool. )
Yeah, especially when you consider that you have to drive backwards to move the track forward.
Another thing is if there's "another wheel", but in that case you immediately think of the sheepskin and its dressing.
Yeah, especially when you consider that you have to drive backwards to move the track forward.
Another thing is if there's "another wheel", but in that case you immediately think of the sheepskin and its dressing.
I haven't thought about implementation. So far, I just like the idea. )
Here's their website:http://trackngo.ru/