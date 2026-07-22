Interesting and Humour - page 2088

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C-4:
240km/h!? The cost of the whole project is $40 million!? Using levitation to move!? Double-decker carriages? - an obvious blooper.
The numbers are protesting in my head, too.
 
Mischek:
the numbers in my head are protesting too
No... Well, I somehow have no doubt that Moscow will bury 204 billion rubles.
 
Mischek:
the numbers in my head protest too
Actually, "speed 240" is not that important. I'll settle for 100 or even 80 (for starters). As long as it works and develops.
 

What 80? If even the picture shows that the main time will be spent on boarding/passengers.

I'm telling you, it's pure bollocks.

 
 
Karlson:
Cool. )
 

Here we go...

Естественный прирост населения РФ в 2013 году превысил 20 тыс человек
Естественный прирост населения РФ в 2013 году превысил 20 тыс человек
  • 2014.01.13
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 13 янв — РИА Новости. Естественный прирост населения в России по итогам 11 месяцев 2013 года составил 22,7 тысячи человек, сообщила в понедельник пресс-служба министерства труда и соцзащиты. "На протяжении последних шести месяцев 2013 года фиксируется естественный прирост населения. В целом за январь-ноябрь 2013 года естественный...
 
tol64:
(Cool. )

Yeah, especially when you consider that you have to drive backwards to move the track forward.

Another thing is if there's "another wheel", but in that case you immediately think of the sheepskin and its dressing.

 
moskitman:

Yeah, especially when you consider that you have to drive backwards to move the track forward.

Another thing is if there's "another wheel", but in that case you immediately think of the sheepskin and its dressing.

I haven't thought about implementation. So far, I just like the idea. )

Here's their website:http://trackngo.ru/

TrackNGo.ru | Гусеницы для автомобиля от AD Boivin
  • trackngo.ru
Track N Go является первым в истории устройством для полноразмерных пикапов 1500, 2500, 3500 приводимым и управляемым – обычными колесами! Эта уникальная система открывает рынок для более легкого использования гусеничных систем на автомобилях в зимнее время. За 15 минут Вы установите все 4 гусеничные тележки Track N Go. Этот проект находится...
 
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