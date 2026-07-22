Interesting and Humour - page 131
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A great task for our connoisseurs. Already posted in their thread. You won't get an answer here - the profile is wrong.
Interesting
Interesting. According to these statistics, approximately only 378185 ,582234 people in history have made some kind of meaningful contribution to humanity in some field or another.
P.S. Although, to be known to the world does not mean to have made any significant contribution.)))
The world, alas, is not always saved by beauty.
We live in this world rightly if we love it rightly ...
"Every inhabitant of our house, which included me, knew how ugly Ugly was. Our resident cat.
Ugly loved three things in this world: fighting for survival, eating 'whatever turns up' and, shall we say, love. The combination of these things, plus homelessness in our yard, has left an indelible mark on Ugly's body.
The Ugly Cat had only one eye. An ear was also missing on the same side, and his left leg had once been broken and fused at some incredible angle, giving the impression that the cat was about to turn a corner all the time. His tail had long been missing. All that was left was a small stump that twitched constantly. And, were it not for the many scars covering Ugly's head and even his shoulders, he would have been a dark gray striped cat.
Anyone who ever looked at him had the same reaction: "What an Ugly Cat! All children were strictly forbidden to touch it. Adults would throw bottles and rocks at him to chase him away and hose him down when he tried to enter the house, or pinch his paw with the door so he couldn't get out.
Surprisingly, Ugly always showed the same reaction. If he was hosed down, he would soak dutifully until his tormentor got tired of the fun. If something was thrown at him, he rubbed his legs as if to beg forgiveness. If he saw children, he ran to them, rubbed his head on their arms and purred loudly, begging for affection. If someone did pick him up, he would immediately start sucking on the corner of a blouse or a button or anything else he could reach.
But, one day, Ugly was attacked by the neighbour's dogs. From my window I heard the dogs barking, his cries for help and the "fetch!" commands of the dog owners, and I immediately rushed to help. When I reached him, Ugly Cat was horribly bitten, covered in blood and almost dead. He was lying curled up in a ball, trembling with fear and pain. His back, legs, back part of his body had completely lost its original shape. His sad life was coming to an end. A trail of tears crossed his forehead.
As I carried him home, he wheezed and gasped. I jogged home carrying him and was most afraid of hurting him even more. Meanwhile, he was trying to suck my ear...
I stopped and, gasping for breath with tears, cradled him in my arms. The cat's head touched the palm of my hand, his golden eye turned in my direction, and I heard ... purring!!! Even in such terrible pain, Cat was asking for one thing - a drop of Love! Perhaps a drop of Compassion... And in that moment I thought I was dealing with the most loving creature I had ever met in my life. The most loving and the most beautiful. He was just looking at me, confident that I could soothe his pain.
Ugly died in my arms before I got home, and I sat in my driveway for a long time, holding him in my lap.
Subsequently, I thought a lot about how one poor cripple had managed to change my idea of what true purity of spirit and faithful and boundless love was. And so it was in fact. The ugly one informed me more about compassion than a thousand books, lectures or talks. And I will always be grateful to him. His body was mangled and my soul was scratched. It is time for me, too, to learn to love faithfully, and deeply. To give love to my neighbour without reserve.
Most of us want to be richer, more successful, to be strong and beautiful.
But I will always strive for one thing - to love like the Ugly Cat...".
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