Interesting and Humour - page 4144

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https://nz1.ru/interesting/interesnye-fakty/informative/human/29756-uchenye-smogli-udalit-geny-v-chelovecheskih-embrionah.html
Ученые смогли удалить гены в человеческих эмбрионах
Ученые смогли удалить гены в человеческих эмбрионах
  • 2017.08.10
  • nz1.ru
Впервые в истории ученым удалось устранить в эмбрионах гены человека, несущие наследственную болезнь сердца. Изучение революционной техники изменения генетического кода было опубликовано в журнале Nature. С помощью этой технологии в будущем может предотвращаться 10 тыс. видов заболеваний, передающихся по наследству. Исследования американских и...
 
https://nz1.ru/news-today/30375-omskiy-podrostok-kupil-bitkoin-za-60k-no-ego-obmanuli.html
Омский подросток купил биткоин за 60к, но его обманули
Омский подросток купил биткоин за 60к, но его обманули
  • 2017.12.09
  • nz1.ru
60 тысяч на новый год ему оказалось мало. 17-летний подросток из Омска попытался купить биткоин за 60 тысяч рублей, но его злостно обманули и кинули на деньги, как сообщается на сайте МВД. По официальным данным, парень хотел подзаработать денег и ему показалось, что биткоины - это самый легкий...
 

Denis Sartakov,


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Denis Sartakov,



today is vysotsky's birthday....

get drunk?

[Deleted]  
Denis Sartakov:

today is vysotsky's birthday....

get drunk or something?


Yes...)))


 
Vladimir Zubov:

Yes...)))


I still remember only one episode of Vysotsky: In 1967 our group with other groups of faculty "C" of MITHT tried to organize his concert in our institute. Several times we tried to coordinate with him the concert schedule, but, unfortunately, we were not able to get into his busy schedule. So the opportunity to hear him live was missed. One good thing is that we were living in the "era of Vysotsky"!
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
I still remember only one episode of Vladimir Vysotsky: in 1967 our group, together with other groups from the Faculty of Chemical Technology of Moscow State University, tried to organize a concert with him in our institute. Several times we tried to coordinate with him the concert schedule, but, unfortunately, we were not able to get into his busy schedule. So the opportunity to hear him live was missed. One good thing is that we were living in the "era of Vysotsky"!

Vysotsky is beyond borders and beyond generations. Happy birthday, Vladimir Semyonovich!


 
Vladimir Zubov:

Vysotsky is beyond borders and beyond generations. Happy birthday Vladimir Semyonovich!



[Deleted]  
 
Vladimir Zubov:

Uniting? Into a group of monkeys? They were already united and only considered as a group.

Maybe "replaces" after all? Because it has the characteristics of all the apes.

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