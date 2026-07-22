Interesting and Humour - page 4144
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Denis Sartakov,
Denis Sartakov,
today is vysotsky's birthday....
get drunk?
today is vysotsky's birthday....
get drunk or something?
Yes...)))
Yes...)))
I still remember only one episode of Vladimir Vysotsky: in 1967 our group, together with other groups from the Faculty of Chemical Technology of Moscow State University, tried to organize a concert with him in our institute. Several times we tried to coordinate with him the concert schedule, but, unfortunately, we were not able to get into his busy schedule. So the opportunity to hear him live was missed. One good thing is that we were living in the "era of Vysotsky"!
Vysotsky is beyond borders and beyond generations. Happy birthday, Vladimir Semyonovich!
Vysotsky is beyond borders and beyond generations. Happy birthday Vladimir Semyonovich!
Uniting? Into a group of monkeys? They were already united and only considered as a group.
Maybe "replaces" after all? Because it has the characteristics of all the apes.