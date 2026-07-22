Interesting and Humour - page 895
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Salary - two passers-by per month
Quarterly bonus - one subordinate who is under-performing
Mischek:
... With an app called Bang with Friends, users can openly confess which of their "friends" they would like to sleep with.
... For example, Bang With Professionals, developed for the business network LinkedIn, is known to exist.
Not Avatar, but ... you can watch it on a weekend
Good morning
Is there anyone here of the female persuasion?
Add me as a friend on Facebook, please.
I'm really curious about it, but I can't click on Restam's friend.
90% I just wonder what they feed on:?
Added. And Restam, too. Who cares if it's a man or a woman? As long as it's a good man :)
Thank you. But I was referring to the appendix above. But that's been dealt with as well. It's boring stuff to talk about.
Solikamsk
sad associations with the whole country