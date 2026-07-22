Interesting and Humour - page 433
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once again, the business-modeller lop-eared has not listened to professional advice https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6732/page9
On the contrary, it is the kind of consumer who can give professional advice on a product - he knows better which purchase to prioritise, he chooses and he pays. But in no way the business modeler is a lop-eared one. And the producer who is responsive to consumer's wishes will get the consumer, but not the one who opposes the consumer's demands with ephemeral business models - that's what he stays with. Now everyone is smart - there are no fools, no one needs a disposable i-phone or a car to pay several times for the same thing.
Let's get started.
In continuation of the theme "The Dyatlov Group".
Boris Akunin writes his literary, interactive version in his blog. Come on in.
Quite reasoned version of what happened - here.
It's true, there are a lot of bukoffs.
There are many digressions and repetitions.
Here we go....
Oh, great! Just perfect. Can't take your eyes off! ))) Does Apple make them? )))
A well-reasoned version of what happened is here.
There are, however, a lot of bukufs.
There are many digressions and repetitions.
96 dead in Kiev
Where is it?!
At
96 dead in Kiev