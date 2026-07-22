Interesting and Humour - page 433

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Mischek:

once again, the business-modeller lop-eared has not listened to professional advice https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6732/page9

-Alexey-:
On the contrary, it is the kind of consumer who can give professional advice on a product - he knows better which purchase to prioritise, he chooses and he pays. But in no way the business modeler is a lop-eared one. And the producer who is responsive to consumer's wishes will get the consumer, but not the one who opposes the consumer's demands with ephemeral business models - that's what he stays with. Now everyone is smart - there are no fools, no one needs a disposable i-phone or a car to pay several times for the same thing.
 

Let's get started.

 
Mischek:

In continuation of the theme "The Dyatlov Group".

Boris Akunin writes his literary, interactive version in his blog. Come on in.

Quite reasoned version of what happened - here.

It's true, there are a lot of bukoffs.

There are many digressions and repetitions.

 
Mischek:

Here we go.

...

Oh, great! Just perfect. Can't take your eyes off! ))) Does Apple make them? )))

 
Contender:

A well-reasoned version of what happened is here.

There are, however, a lot of bukufs.

There are many digressions and repetitions.

Thanks, that's interesting.
 
 
О ! THERE WILL BE NO FINALE !
 
Mischek:
96 dead in Kiev
Where is it?!
 
notused:
Where is it?!

At

 
Mischek:
96 dead in Kiev
Overkill.
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