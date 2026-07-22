Interesting and Humour - page 4958
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I read the forum and realised I should only keep this thread...
We have a pretty friendly yard - we socialise on the playground. So I wasn't surprised when a girl I didn't know spoke to me. She went on and on about how a baby couldn't keep a man down, how an arranged marriage was doomed. I didn't understand, but I nodded. Until she started telling me that she and my husband loved each other and I should let him go and not blackmail him with my daughter. That would have been all right, but I'm not married. It turned out that the neighbour was passing me off as his wife so he wouldn't marry me.
anekdotov.net
Hitler's guitar
Hitler's guitar.
What's that, and it's not like he played a guitar.
What's that, and it's not like he played the guitar.
He was inventing.)
I like the idea that there should be nothing unnecessary and superfluous in an instrument.
Invented)
I like the idea that there should be nothing superfluous and unnecessary in an instrument.
I see a girl on their violin playing at a bus stop sometimes with a minus note. The sound is not bad. Guitars in their transitions did not see).
ZS. But that the string down you can press, rather than up and down to drive it cool).
Dorky rhymes -
----------------
Two weeks without eating...dead, but losing weight.
If you want a little sex, ask my dog, his name is Rex.
I'm drunk! The flat's a mess! I am happy very much!
Sometimes even occasionally nowadays.
----------------
It's going to be a horror show.
Dorky rhymes -
----------------
Two weeks without eating...dead, but losing weight.
If you want a little sex, ask my dog, his name is Rex.
I'm drunk! The flat's a mess! I am happy very much!
Sometimes even once in a while.
When I was a kid, my mother forbade me
♪ To stick her fingers in the socket ♪
I'm eighteen today
It's time to try it!
where's the steering wheel? asked gagarin.
the village said korolev
♪ ask me where the reins are ♪
go also say