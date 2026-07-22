Interesting and Humour - page 4299
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booze it up, friends?
that's for sure...
Where you live, at least you have many friends and acquaintances and you can communicate with them in your own language, but if you live in a foreign country, you will have to communicate in a foreign language and with people who are not your own mentality.
Where you live, at least you have many friends and acquaintances and you communicate with them in your native language, but in a foreign country you have to communicate in a foreign language and with people with a mentality that is foreign to you.
As a rule, people move to their own communities. Many people live in America without knowing English at all. But on the whole you're right, I'm bored there, boring. You can't even look at girls in cafes, it can be perceived as sexual harassment, they're all about suing a man for money. And most of them are scarier than death.
Drinking, friends?
Nah, I've been running for a fortnight and haven't had a drop to drink. Soon the holy crown will appear, I'll start walking on water and doing good to people ))
Soon the holy crown will appear, I'll start walking on water and doing good to people )).
Careful you don't get crucified...
Careful, or you'll get crucified...
"Kick" is spelled with a "z" and separated.
"once kicked" is spelled with a "z" and separated.
That would be better, of course. Even if it had been kicked twice. But it is Volchansky who will be crucified for walking on water.