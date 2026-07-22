Interesting and Humour - page 76
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Is the train travelling to the left or to the right?
Is the train travelling to the left or to the right?
Is the train travelling to the left or to the right?
Oh, so that's it. Э... ...due to the lack of arguments in my favor, I'll move on to the last one.
Boo boo boo boo.
So that's it. There's no way against "baa" if there's no other "baa."
So that's the sh-o-o-o... There's no use against "beh" if there's no other "beh"
http://www.ted.com/talks/lang/rus/eli_pariser_beware_online_filter_bubbles.html
http://www.ted.com/talks/eli_pariser_beware_online_filter_bubbles.html
there's russian subtitles at the bottom you can select