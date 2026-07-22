Interesting and Humour - page 76

New comment
 

Is the train travelling to the left or to the right?

 
Mischek:

Is the train travelling to the left or to the right?

To the right.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Is the train travelling to the left or to the right?

To the right.
 
Mischek:

Oh, so that's it. Э... ...due to the lack of arguments in my favor, I'll move on to the last one.

Boo boo boo boo.

So that's it. There's no way against "baa" if there's no other "baa."

 
Lizar:

So that's the sh-o-o-o... There's no use against "beh" if there's no other "beh"

Wow! )))))))) I wonder if it's photoshopped or is it really like that? )))) And what kind of look is that? It's the first time I've seen one with a crease on its forehead.)))
 
 
Lizar:


What have you done to the bear, animal man?
 
Mischek:
http://www.ted.com/talks/eli_pariser_beware_online_filter_bubbles.html
there are russian subtitles to choose from at the bottom
 
sergeev:
there's russian subtitles at the bottom you can select
corrected the link
1...697071727374757677787980818283...4979
New comment