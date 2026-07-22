Interesting and Humour - page 978
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I want a summer. I want summer!
Is there a scientific explanation for this?
Or, purely on faith, you can spin a dog and it won't get rabies.
You don't live in the country, do you? It's been scientifically proven for a long time. Rabies virus cells have very short legs and with centrifugal acceleration, which is achieved by literally 10 to 12 revolutions of the dog per second,
the cells are no longer able to be held by the fur of any animal and they slip first to the sides of the body and then fly away.
They do the same with cows that do not give milk and go to beef. There are many videos about cows on YouTube. You can easily find them.
It's always so nice in the pictures. But when you get out, you're covered in mosquitoes or gadflies. )) Do you know where there are no mosquitoes and it's always summer? And there are no earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, hurricanes and other elements and invasions. Looking for a place, a safe haven. ))
That's right, it's Mauritius. The northern part is better, the beaches are steeper and the southern part is better for hiding from everyone. But the beach is worse and there is always a wave.
So it's a friend of a friend, or some people...
Source: Lenta.Ru
So it's a friend of a friend, or some people...
Source: Lenta.Ru
What if it was his brother-in-law?