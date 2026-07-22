Interesting and Humour - page 1697

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Armen:
You should have added "close with profit" in addition to the "open trades" wish )))).

It is the default for many customers.

Although quite often there are those who are well aware that the quality of the program written!= mandatory profit from the programmed strategy.

More and more of them do. I do not know about this resource "Jobs" (I'm not a frequent visitor here), but I get "quality" serious customers through other sources.

 
 
 
 

How it works

Click on the picturehere , and in the window that appears, click again

 
Yoschik:

How it works

click on the picturehere and in the window that pops up again

Well, that's not interesting. I've got a six-cylinder and a V. Where's my picture?

And why can't I see how the oil caps work?

 
artmedia70:


And why can't I see how the oil caps function?

Who the hell knows how they're fucking funked up ...

 
Yoschik:

Who the hell knows how they're fucking funked up ...

It's always like this... The picture's great, though - I could barely keep my mind off it.
 
 
Lovers of mushrooms fall into two categories. Some buy mushrooms by the kilogram, others by the gram.
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