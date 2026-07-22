Interesting and Humour - page 3108
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))) It's not clear how to get there, though, is it? Only by swimming or flying ...
And that's the problem of the one who was sent =)
If, for example, a woman is sent, it only means that she is simply given an erotic journey :-)
Billed from the centre of Kiev, entry to the canteen is not restricted to anyone, as in all public institutions in Ukraine. 1$= 24.49UAH
How does it feel?!
What the signs of the zodiac are made of:
ARIES
70% predatory eagle
15% panther speed
15% dolphin goodness
TAURUS
90% fox cunning
10% the tenacity of the tiger
BLINDS
50% sloth of the sloth
50% the mind of a lion
RAKE
50% generosity of the bear
40% the sloth of a hippo
10% the cunning of the snake
LION
10% the cunning of the chanterelle
30% steadfastness of the wolf
40% humanity of the wolf
20% predation of the shark
GIRL
80% mercy of the panda
20% kindness of a monkey
LIBRA
50% the sloth of the hippo
25% the strength of the lion
25% the tenacity of the tiger
SCORPION
10% anger of the wolf
50% the elephant's grace
40% panther speed
SAGER
100% kindness of a cat
CAPRICORN
50% cunning of the mouse
25% wolf viciousness
25% goodness of a cat
AQUARIUS
70% the strength of a lion
20% loyalty of a dog
10% the grace of an elephant
FISH
30% anger of a shark
50% kindness of a dolphin
20% soulfulness of the panda
1 July. Belarus. Denomination (1:10000).
We remember. Love. Mourning.
Try to mentally imitate the characters' voices as you read :)
The farther into the woods the closer you get.
A fed man is not a horseman.
Better a bird in the hand than a duck under the bed.
If you like to ride, love to ride.
Don't dig a hole for someone else, let him dig his own hole.
The farther into the woods the thicker the partisans.
If you call yourself a rider, keep on treating yourself.
It's good to be a guest, but it's bad to be home.
Hard in cure, easy in paradise.
Where you put it, you lose it.
The quieter the ride, the bigger the face.
Hunger is a bitch, you can't run away from it.
Where there's nausea, there's vomiting.
The wider our faces, the narrower our ranks.
The one who finds a way out gets trampled first.
The stuffing cannot be turned back.
By chewing your food carefully, you're helping society.
If you've done a good job, do a good job for yourself.
A young man fell in love with a woman with a beard.
Who gets up first gets his slippers.
Love is evil: a goat fell in love with a goat.
If you have a headache, you have a headache.
Don't adulterate on my nerves.
The Russian language without mat turns into a report
Nothing comes as cheap as we want it to.
A natural selection of money.
In cramped, stuffy, dark and resentful
"No matter what's done, no one cares.
The wind in your head never travels.
And Michel Condébut is a greedy
Try to mentally imitate the voices of the characters as you read :)
Furkhouses from Russia go through Belarus. Imports into Russia go through Belarus.
No, I'm not implying anything, but one gets the feeling that Alexander Grigorievich was behind the Maidan in Kiev. :-)