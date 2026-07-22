Interesting and Humour - page 2625

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Фьючерсные объемы для МТ:
There is no such bridge

The competition was won:

Nanhe River Landscape Bridge from WXY Architecture
Nanhe River Landscape Bridge from WXY Architecture
  • 2013.08.22
  • www.beautifullife.info
New York studio WXY Architecture have won a competition to build the Nanhe River Landscape Bridge in Xinjin County, China. This red bridge is due to begin later this year and will cross the river in two interlaced strands. As WXY Architecture wrote “Xinjin is a historical town that has attracted many residents and visitors …
 
Karputov Vladimir:

A real picture of the bridge in the studio.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

The World's Most Extraordinary Bridges series: a bridge built by WXY Architecture in Sichuan Province, China.

The bridge is interesting, but the supports look flimsy
 
Alexey Busygin:
The bridge is interesting, but the supports look flimsy
For a pedestrian bridge it's OK, as long as they don't all march in step ;)
 
Karputov Vladimir:

The competition was won:

"New York studio WXY Architecture have won a competition to build the Nanhe River Landscape Bridge in Xinjin County, China. This red bridge is due to begin later this year and will cross the river in two interlaced strands." - Something like, "Won the bid for the right to build. Construction will begin later this year." Probably.

But I don't believe it. It's not normal. If there is such a bridge, everyone walking and driving on it will have a very "kind" word for the architect who designed it.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

"New York studio WXY Architecture have won a competition to build the Nanhe River Landscape Bridge in Xinjin County, China. This red bridge is due to begin later this year and will cross the river in two interlaced strands." - Something like, "Won the bid for the right to build. Construction will begin later this year." Probably.

But I don't believe it. It's not normal. If there is such a bridge, everyone walking and driving on it will have a very "kind" word for the architect who designed it.

So I searched the entire province of Xinjin - I could not find the bridge. Apparently the project remained on paper.
 
Is it a bridge for drunks?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
So I searched all over Xinjin province and couldn't find the bridge. The project must have remained on paper.
They must have been digging in the wrong place.
 
Hangzhou cable-stayed bridge in China. (The bridge is actually built).
Вантовый мост Ханчжоу в Китае
Вантовый мост Ханчжоу в Китае
  • stroi.mos.ru
Ханчжоу (Hangzhou Bridge) - самый длинный трансокеанский мост в мире, пересекающий залив Ханчжоувань в Восточно-Китайском море и реку Цяньтан. Его протяженность составляет около 36 километров, а высота - 62 метра. Мост был построен за четыре года, потом еще несколько месяцев проводилось его закрытое тестирование. Как утверждают специалисты...
 

"chained together" )

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