Interesting and Humour - page 2625
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There is no such bridge
The competition was won:
A real picture of the bridge in the studio.
The World's Most Extraordinary Bridges series: a bridge built by WXY Architecture in Sichuan Province, China.
The bridge is interesting, but the supports look flimsy
The competition was won:
"New York studio WXY Architecture have won a competition to build the Nanhe River Landscape Bridge in Xinjin County, China. This red bridge is due to begin later this year and will cross the river in two interlaced strands." - Something like, "Won the bid for the right to build. Construction will begin later this year." Probably.
But I don't believe it. It's not normal. If there is such a bridge, everyone walking and driving on it will have a very "kind" word for the architect who designed it.
"New York studio WXY Architecture have won a competition to build the Nanhe River Landscape Bridge in Xinjin County, China. This red bridge is due to begin later this year and will cross the river in two interlaced strands." - Something like, "Won the bid for the right to build. Construction will begin later this year." Probably.
But I don't believe it. It's not normal. If there is such a bridge, everyone walking and driving on it will have a very "kind" word for the architect who designed it.
So I searched all over Xinjin province and couldn't find the bridge. The project must have remained on paper.
"chained together" )