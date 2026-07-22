Interesting and Humour - page 1931
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I don't like the fact that I come from an ape... :(
I have normal parents, maybe Darwin lacked them... Joke-humour. But here I disagree with him.
You criticize Darwin's writings, but you haven't even read what he writes about. And if you had read it, you would know that the thesis "Man evolved from an ape" is nothing but a vicious insinuation of fools who also haven't read Darwin, but for some reason they twisted his idea so wrongly. Darwin never claimed that man evolved from an ape, but hypothesised that man and ape had a common ancestor in the distant past. Late genetic research and archaeological excavations have virtually confirmed his hypothesis: important transitional species have been found that had some uniquely human characteristics. They were no longer beasts in the full sense of the word, but they were not yet human.
The data from the genetic analysis is also striking. The first thing that strikes the eye is the almost complete genetic similarity between all living creatures on our planet. Our DNA is more than 90 per cent the same as that of a jellyfish. So much for our genetic similarity to apes. All in all, if man was created by god in his own image - this is some sort of multi-faced god who is simultaneously a banana, a jellyfish, a human, an ape and a whole bunch of other creature species (I hope I will not be prosecuted for insulting the feelings of believers:).
You'll get a twofer, dear fellow, for insulting the feelings of believers in public.
I don't see anything offensive. Shit is one of the elements of the circle of life and it is quite possible that God used it to mould Adam and then Eve out of his rib (just kidding, if anything). ))
Jehovah - (Exodus 3:14 ) one of the names of God, great and holy, signifying the identity, eternity and immutability of the being of God, the name of Him who was, is and will be, and who Himself has spoken of Himself: I am Lord, in the first and in the last. I am the same (Isaiah 41:4 ) ...
Full stop. ) Clearly, to embrace infinity you have to be infinite and we don't have the answer to that question available to us. And the absence of answers to all questions deprives life of its meaning. In any case, if there is such a possibility, one day we will reach the limit, when we cannot go further. And lack of purpose also makes life meaningless. Well, we'll see what happens next. Because I could be wrong that it's even possible to go to the limit. Nothing is true. )))
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Anyway, if man was created by god in his own image - that's some kind of multi-faced god who is simultaneously a banana, a jellyfish, a human, a monkey and a whole bunch of other kinds of critters (hope I won't be prosecuted for insulting the feelings of believers:).
Actually the concept of god includes all the particles in the vastness of infinity. Therefore his image and our image which is also his part are not similar at all.
Actually, the concept of God includes all the particles in the vastness of infinity. Therefore, his image and our image, which is also part of him, are not at all alike.
You criticise Darwin's writings and you haven't even read what he writes about. And if you had read it, you would have learned that the thesis "man evolved from an ape" is nothing but a vicious insinuation of fools who have not read Darwin either, but for some reason have distorted his thought so wrongly. Darwin never claimed that man evolved from an ape, but hypothesised that man and ape had a common ancestor in the distant past. Late genetic research and archaeological excavations have virtually confirmed his hypothesis: important transitional species have been found that had some uniquely human characteristics. They were no longer beasts in the full sense of the word, but they were not yet human.
The data from the genetic analysis is also striking. The first thing that strikes the eye is the almost complete genetic similarity between all living creatures on our planet. Our DNA is more than 90 per cent the same as that of a jellyfish. So much for our genetic similarity to apes. In general if man was created by god in his own image - it is some sort of multi-faced god who is simultaneously a banana, a jellyfish, a human, an ape and a whole bunch of other kinds of animals (I hope I will not be prosecuted for insulting the feelings of believers:).
Of course I am not familiar with Darwin's writings. I've had enough of school impositions about ape ancestors. Didn't like it, and flatly refused to study his writings.
The school historian's mistake. I will have to read it.
As for the many-faced God, it's simple. "He's in all of us, he's all around us, he's everywhere." That would explain the similarities in DNA. He is threefold. The Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. There is the Spirit in everything around us - a part of the Creator, and in us too...
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Actually, the concept of God includes all the particles in the vastness of infinity. Therefore, his image and our image, which is also part of him, are not at all alike.
If God is everything. And "everything" was created by God, then that means that God created himself. And that's an illogism. This is the kind of illogism one comes to every time when trying to prove the truth of one's faith. You don't have to prove faith, you have to believe in "faith". I believe in the Big Space Teapot flying between Mars and Jupiter and nobody can convince me that it does not exist. I know it's there, that's all, because it just can't be!
If god is everything. And God created "everything", then God created himself. And that's an illogism. It is to such illogisms that one always comes, trying to prove the truth of his faith. You don't have to prove faith, you have to believe in "faith". I believe in the Big Space Kettle flying between Mars and Jupiter and nobody can convince me that it does not exist. I know it just exists and that's all, because it just can't not be!
That's the whole point. After all, if god is not everything, but only part of it, then he too was somehow formed in space. Maybe the god who created us also has a god who created him and so on an infinite number of times. ))
What doctrine is that from?
None at all. Mostly some kind of muddle. Everyone tries to derive their own formulation of the concept. It is beyond our comprehension. There will always be some level above. This is futile thinking. Just try to embrace infinity with your consciousness.
The prisoner of the IF castle is finally coming out !!!
What are they breeding?
Of course I am not familiar with Darwin's writings. I had had enough of school impositions about monkey ancestors. Didn't like it, and flatly refused to study his writings.
The school historian's mistake. I will have to read it.
As for the many-faced God, it's simple. "He's in all of us, he's all around us, he's everywhere." That would explain the similarities in DNA. He is threefold. The Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. There is the Spirit in everything that surrounds us - a part of the Creator, and in us too...