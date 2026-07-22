Interesting and Humour - page 4268
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This news makes me particularly sad. It seems to be said that we are developing, "have" machinery and technology. Why are others building, where are the jobs for their own people?
Can't we extract it ourselves? Why not our companies? Japan does not have its own resources, but even they have newer technology. Ours live on the pipe, and do not even bother to think about this sector in science, so they can mine it themselves. Right, why bother feeding our own people, we can order them and they will do it.
After all, in addition to the development of mining technology they have to develop engineering, and that is the need to raise the entire science. But there is no need for that. Yamal, and many others, have been working with foreigners for a long time already. Other countries produce their own oil. We have foreign companies almost everywhere, Achimgaz-Germans, Shlumy backers (I think the Liburtones have bought them out now) and others.
And who are they bullshitting about sanctions? Everyone is working on raw materials for export, and they rub rubbish about banning tomatoes and cheese for the sake of appearance.
And what about the ruthless crushing of geese and other imported food with tractors? You are unpatriotic, sir.)
folk wisdom.
What about the ruthless crushing of geese and other imported food with tractors? You're a little unpatriotic, monsieur.)
Where are the geese and cheese, and where are the subsoil. The ratio is less than one percent. And they pass off this "less than one percent" as tens of percent. They would have wanted real sanctions instead of bullshit.
Either they would prohibit certain companies to work here or others would drive these companies out, although they would get to the oil with shovels, because they do not have equipment, from welder to drill.
It is like heroically speaking about a battle and adding "with a fly" at the end, all the greatness of the story does not sound so. It is the same way to compare cheese sanctions to pumping out the subsoil.
Maybe these are better:
With a sole. You can save money on shoes.
No good, not studded with diamonds.
Was reading a thread on signal tracking, and found one illustration - cartoonist Andrei Popov (our contemporary) -
Was reading a branch on signal tracking, and found one illustration - cartoonist Andrei Popov (our contemporary) -
I wonder if he copied the sandpaps, or drew each one separately=)
I wonder if he was copying the sandpaps, or drawing each one separately=)
If Artist, then he drew each one.
I wonder if he copied the sandcastles, or drew each one separately=)
I'm looking at the waves on the water, the picture looks like it was made in 3D MAX.
there's a trick to placing an object on a surface according to certain rules.
Why don't you say something?
Isn't it a holiday today?
dance russia ! cry europe !