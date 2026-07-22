Interesting and Humour - page 3301
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
One last thing (since the jokes have run out):
One last thing (since the jokes have run out):
The happiest people, regardless of the country, are retards. The janitor's son is like that, you should have seen the absolute happiness on his face when she gives him a broom to sweep the asphalt.
Do not confuse with oligophrenes, they do not perceive the world, and retards just have an undeveloped mind, so they never get sad!
Are there no normal happy people in your opinion?
Do you think normal people
aren't happy? Were you born in the USSR?
Are there no normal happy people in your opinion?
Anything happens in this world, here I am happy, for example )
Do you think normal people
aren't happy? Were you born in the USSR?
Do you think normal people are not happy?
Do you think there are no normal happy people?
There are, of course, both normal and happy... but each in his own way.
A 20-year-old demob is happy that the girl he loves waited for him from the army and agreed to become his wife, while a 40-year-old bachelor is happy that he retained his freedom and independence.
A university graduate is happy that he finally doesn't have to take exams, tests, and term papers, and a university applicant is happy that he got into the university.
And someone is happy in his gray and squalid world simply because he does not know another world.
Happiness, like many things in this world, is a relative category. Mark Twain rightly noticed that "happiness is not a thing in itself, but a contrast to something unpleasant".
And in general, happiness is when your relatives are happy, when you live in harmony with yourself, when you are understood and not harassed, when you don't have to lie that you feel good, when for you and your friends "we do not abandon our own" are not empty words.
To be born after the Flood and not live to see the Apocalypse is also bliss.
And more on the collapse of the dollar empire.
ssylka
"If these mega-banks meet the planned deadline, they could launch the system commercially in eighteen months.That date should be marked on the calendar - it could be the end of America's financial dominance."
And more on the collapse of the dollar empire.
ssylka
"If these mega-banks meet the planned deadline, they can get the system up and running on a commercial basis in eighteen months.That date should be marked on the calendar - it could be the end of America's financial dominance."