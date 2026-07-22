Interesting and Humour - page 4646

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khorosh:
Tinkov's facing jail time. Greed is the death knell of greed.
I just filed a complaint against his tinkoff bank a couple of months ago with rospotrebnadzor. A complaint about illegal use of my personal data.
I didn't realise the law of karma was so strong.
[Deleted]  

To the collection)


 

Happy 8th of March!

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[ 纯享 ] Jackson Wang王嘉尔《安静》《梦想的声音3》EP12 20190111 /浙江卫视官方音乐HD/

 

The string breaks, fate is finished, and you have left too2:46 / 4:12周杰倫 Jay Chou天涯過客 Passer-by】Official MV -

Here Jay Chou (singer and composer, I think - about 60 years old) and his wife practically revealed the secret of demographics :) in their Chinese (well what about ... they're all Chinese) version -


 

J

 
Дмитрий:

J

Already at 75

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Already at 75

It's not even close to 120 yet.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:


..I wonder what they wrote there

:-) it seems they were trying to correct something in the cons


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

:-) it looks like they were trying to correct something in the cons ( conservatory )


The orderly's face resembles a stereotypical fascist :) and the cross kind of hints :) the author is clearly hinting at something...

 
transcendreamer:

The orderly's face is reminiscent of a stereotypical fascist :) and the cross sort of hints too :) the author is clearly hinting at something...

And the look of a cold-blooded executioner.

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