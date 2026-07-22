Interesting and Humour - page 4646
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tinkov's facing jail time. Greed is the death knell of greed.
To the collection)
Happy 8th of March!
----------------
[ 纯享 ] Jackson Wang王嘉尔《安静》《梦想的声音3》EP12 20190111 /浙江卫视官方音乐HD/
The string breaks, fate is finished, and you have left too2:46 / 4:12周杰倫 Jay Chou天涯過客 Passer-by】Official MV -
Here Jay Chou (singer and composer, I think - about 60 years old) and his wife practically revealed the secret of demographics :) in their Chinese (well what about ... they're all Chinese) version -
J
J
Already at 75
Already at 75
..I wonder what they wrote there
:-) it seems they were trying to correct something in the cons
:-) it looks like they were trying to correct something in the cons ( conservatory )
The orderly's face resembles a stereotypical fascist :) and the cross kind of hints :) the author is clearly hinting at something...
The orderly's face is reminiscent of a stereotypical fascist :) and the cross sort of hints too :) the author is clearly hinting at something...
And the look of a cold-blooded executioner.