Interesting and Humour - page 2013

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Yoschik:

Oh, now you're suddenly thinking about ethics, about other people, which you didn't notice before. Pedal harder, push harder. Maybe they'll believe you.

And how relieved everyone will be that you, because of your own feeble mind, are pushing the idea that the authorities were involved in a terrorist attack, is beyond imagination.

Once again, you are an idiot.

 
Contender:

Once again: you're a moron.

I get it, I get it, I'm a moron. Calm down, get yourself a drink.

 
 
It's both sinful and funny...
Россия не сегодня. Киселев
Россия не сегодня. Киселев
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Россия не сегодня. Немного о "России сегодня".
 
Yoschik:
He's a good cat. Mine also likes
 
artmedia70:
He's all right. Mine also likes

Doesn't he need a crow to keep him company?

 
Yoschik:

Doesn't he need a crow for company?

Yeah. Thank you. He loved it ;)
 

Good night



 

We could have an offsetting arrangement

 
Yoschik:

We could do an offsetting set-up

Where's the form of payment - hit you in the melon? A punch in the snout? Why is there no such thing as barter? It's not right.
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