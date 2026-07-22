Interesting and Humour - page 2013
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Oh, now you're suddenly thinking about ethics, about other people, which you didn't notice before. Pedal harder, push harder. Maybe they'll believe you.
And how relieved everyone will be that you, because of your own feeble mind, are pushing the idea that the authorities were involved in a terrorist attack, is beyond imagination.
Once again, you are an idiot.
Once again: you're a moron.
I get it, I get it, I'm a moron. Calm down, get yourself a drink.
He's all right. Mine also likes
Doesn't he need a crow to keep him company?
Doesn't he need a crow for company?
Good night
We could have an offsetting arrangement
We could do an offsetting set-up