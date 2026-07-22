Interesting and Humour - page 604

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Mischek:

there...


+5
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- Vasya, wake up! Wake up! Do you know that you... in your bed... ...in bed?!
-?!
- You must have dreamt something scary? - my wife suggested.
- Yes, it was horrible! I was attacked by a giant toothy shark!
- Oh, I would have died!
- But I'm a... a man!!!
 

Well, it's kind of settled.

 
 
 
 

cool dog

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Mischek:

Why is the "Big Dummy" souvenir priced so high? In what currency is the price quoted?
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