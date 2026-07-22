Interesting and Humour - page 604
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Mischek:
there...
-?!
- You must have dreamt something scary? - my wife suggested.
- Yes, it was horrible! I was attacked by a giant toothy shark!
- Oh, I would have died!
- But I'm a... a man!!!
Well, it's kind of settled.
cool dog
Racketeers accuse truckers who beat them up near Kirov of property damage
What an educated lot these days