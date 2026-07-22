Interesting and Humour - page 3641

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До конца года в Арктике испытают лазер для резки льда
До конца года в Арктике испытают лазер для резки льда
  • 2017.04.04
  • Александр Шоршин
  • life.ru
О лазерной установке известно, что она создана в Национальном центре лазерных систем и комплексов "Астрофизика". Её мощность — 200 кВт, и она способна разрезать лёд толщиной до 1 метра и более. Установка состоит из волоконного лазера, волоконно-оптического кабеля, установки наведения и фокусировки луча лазера, а также системы электропитания...
 

How they were accepted into the Komsomol)


 
Valeriy Krynin:

How they were accepted into the Komsomol)


Thank you. Got it for my avatar.
 
Server Muradasilov:
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Have they reinvented the osmotic membrane? Oh, those British scientists. Well, you have to create pressure, 'cause the journos said it just separates on its own.
 

There are worse things than bad grades...

http://fit4brain.com/8704

Письмо подростка родителям: «Есть вещи похуже, чем плохие оценки»
Письмо подростка родителям: «Есть вещи похуже, чем плохие оценки»
  • 2015.08.31
  • fit4braino
  • fit4brain.com
Был последний учебный день. Отец, проходя мимо комнаты сына, увидел, что всё убрано и даже застелена постель. Казалось, сын собрал свои вещи и уехал. Подозрения отца усилились, когда он заметил письмо на пустом столе. На нем рукой сына было выведено «Папе». Дрожащими руками мужчина открыл конверт и прочитал: Вынужден письменно сообщить, что мне...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

There are worse things than bad grades...


...and that's when he finds out there are worse things than bad grades.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

...and that's when he finds out that sometimes he gets punished worse than for bad grades.
I guess that's what's gonna happen... And that's a good thing for the joker.
 
Andrey Dik:
The forums merge here, maybe something is broken in the engine and bans are removed by mistake. You can contact the BOD - some requests from forum users are fulfilled much faster than others, especially if it does not require man-hours of the company programmers department.

Affirmative. I've had some advertising nonsense sent to me in my personal email. I complained to the SD. They were polite, thanked me and banned us together )).


 

So that's the "fun challenge #3"


 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

That's the "fun problem #3."

That's right, there are such problems in the Soros textbooks.

to the stove, now.





School textbooks "from the Soros Foundation"

http://9e-maya.com/index.php?topic=12.0

Школьные учебники «от Фонда Сороса»
  • 9e-maya.com
По страницам учебников сквозь дебри вымысла Отравление сознания продолжается Судя по тому, что фальшивые учебники раскупались, отравление общественного сознания будет продолжаться, несмотря на заявления властей о намерении положить конец фальсификации истории. Путешествие по Советской стране с ненадежными картами Чтение разделов, посвященных...
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