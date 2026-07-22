Interesting and Humour - page 3641
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How they were accepted into the Komsomol)
How they were accepted into the Komsomol)
.
Have they reinvented the osmotic membrane? Oh, those British scientists. Well, you have to create pressure, 'cause the journos said it just separates on its own.
There are worse things than bad grades...
http://fit4brain.com/8704
There are worse things than bad grades...
...and that's when he finds out there are worse things than bad grades.
...and that's when he finds out that sometimes he gets punished worse than for bad grades.
The forums merge here, maybe something is broken in the engine and bans are removed by mistake. You can contact the BOD - some requests from forum users are fulfilled much faster than others, especially if it does not require man-hours of the company programmers department.
Affirmative. I've had some advertising nonsense sent to me in my personal email. I complained to the SD. They were polite, thanked me and banned us together )).
So that's the "fun challenge #3"
That's the "fun problem #3."
That's right, there are such problems in the Soros textbooks.
to the stove, now.
School textbooks "from the Soros Foundation"
http://9e-maya.com/index.php?topic=12.0