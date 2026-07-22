Interesting and Humour - page 1663

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Contender:

This is an excuse. In order for a person to understand something, you have to communicate with him or her in a language he or she understands.

Well... it's not like Mishek posted animal abuse videos. Maybe we should just be more lenient with the offending posts.
 
And, that's... let's all ask Alexei to take down all the posts relating to this unpleasant affair. I'm in. Otherwise... one will tear it down, the second will leave it, the third will think about it, it'll be a mess.
 
Mischek:
Oh, yeah, yeah, I get it, and I shut up.
Thank you for not stabbing the dog in protest of me and your love of cats.

1. I don't believe it! :)

2. I had nothing to do with that video, I wasn't even there.

Here, read it for now: http://www.novayagazeta.ru/comments/60588.html

And then back it up: http://visa.navalny.ru/

PS.

And it wasn't, as you put it, a protest to you.

I think on the whole you're not a bad person, but sometimes you should be corrected.

 
Contender:

1. I don't believe it! :)


Let's check it out.
 
Mischek:
Let's check

How are we going to check? Suddenly?

Did you vote?

 

blood for blood



 

photo by Carli Davidson

 
newdigital:

photo by Carli Davidson

Terrible beast...
 
artmedia70:
Terrible animal...

the cat ... and the one who took the picture - she's also a trainer, so she takes original pictures. Really - she's a dog person I'm sorry ...

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