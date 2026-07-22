Interesting and Humour - page 1663
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This is an excuse. In order for a person to understand something, you have to communicate with him or her in a language he or she understands.
Oh, yeah, yeah, I get it, and I shut up.
Thank you for not stabbing the dog in protest of me and your love of cats.
1. I don't believe it! :)
2. I had nothing to do with that video, I wasn't even there.
Here, read it for now: http://www.novayagazeta.ru/comments/60588.html
And then back it up: http://visa.navalny.ru/
PS.
And it wasn't, as you put it, a protest to you.
I think on the whole you're not a bad person, but sometimes you should be corrected.
1. I don't believe it! :)
Let's check
How are we going to check? Suddenly?
Did you vote?
blood for blood
photo by Carli Davidson
photo by Carli Davidson
Terrible animal...
the cat ... and the one who took the picture - she's also a trainer, so she takes original pictures. Really - she's a dog person I'm sorry ...