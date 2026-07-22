Interesting and Humour - page 3277
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В 1812 году братья Гримм издали сборник сказок, куда вошла и обновлённая "Красная Шапочка". Отличий от версии Шарля Перро появилось немало: мотив запрета, который девочка нарушает; девочка несёт не пирожки и горшочек масла, а кусок пирога и бутылку вина; бабушка живёт не в другой деревне, а прямо в лесу; в конце бабушка и девочка спасены дровосеком, а волк погибает.
The hit song by Boglan Borowski - Perfect has been a hit for a long time.
The chorus of the song:
Ona jest tak idealna,
Piękna, słodka, niebanalna.
Jest jak jak promyk letniego słońca.
Ta miłość nie może mieć końca.
They listen to songs like that instead of news :).
When I come to Poland, if I'm in a hotel, I sometimes watch their TV. Their news is "ours in reverse". But there's one TV channel where ordinary people can sing a song for 1 minute, for example, the best ones are shown on TV and there are festivals. Songs of any kind ...
The hit song by Boglan Borowski - Perfect has been a hit for a long time.
The chorus of the song:
Ona jest tak idealna,
Piękna, słodka, niebanalna.
Jest jak jak promyk letniego słońca.
Ta miłość nie może mieć końca.
They listen to songs like that instead of news :).
Well ... What kind of singers have been singing and still are singing "teenage crying songs"?
And what kind of actor (and for example his whole Milano group)? Big, fat men...
We sing such songs seriously, while they do a parody.
That's the joke.
A lot of people might ask - what's the point?
Well ... What kind of singers have sung and are singing 'teenage crying songs'?
And what kind of singer (and for example his whole Milano group)? Big, fat men...
We sing such songs seriously, while they do a parody.
That's the joke.
And instead of
Ona jest tak idealna,
Piękna, słodka, niebanalna.
Jest jak jak promyk letniego słońca.
Ta miłość nie może mieć końca.
You can singIf there was a sea of beer
I'd be a beautiful dolphin.
If there was a sea of vodka
I'd be a submarine
It's a good parody of Dune.) The choruses are kind of similar.
And the performers have one goal - to win the sympathy of the audience (in a very short time), to make it to the finals, and there - the festival, and fame.
I heard the song "If there was a sea of beer..." in Polish there several times ... different people ...
And that song (meaning - "I'm perfect, and what's trite - I'm normal") - was a hit of children's discos (for kids under 14, kids dance in a big circle - stage, at the edges of the circle - parents support them, because sometimes very young kids dance). That's why I remember it.
In fact, usually a "a la carte" man comes out, with a nice haircut, not looking like an entertainer, with a belly :) and sings this song.
The children dance in the audience (parents sit next to them).
There are a few more songs like that ... And not many people probably watch the news there, because everybody treats us so well that sometimes you think you've never been out of Russia (a great contrast to what they broadcast about them here, and how much they almost love us there). And they all listen to such songs, they just live, and they don't take anything for granted.
- Hands in the fence.
---------------
Good morning!
Artist Sasha Swamp
Саша Swamp – художник и спрей-артист, начавший свой творческий путь 15 лет назад. Обучался классической школе рисования, параллельно рисуя граффити на улицах Москвы. Смешивал академические знания с техникой рисования аэрозолью. Постоянно экспериментирует с материалами и поверхностями. В каждом произведении заложен определенный смысл, который можно прочесть как историю.
And that's a moose: