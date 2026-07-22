Interesting and Humour - page 2062
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If I had my left foot in the dark in a cross-country tank...
It's genius. It never even crossed anyone's mind before on this forum.
This idea was described in 2003 in The Religion of Money, smoke the manual.
1 300 $
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
72 000 000 $
I don't understand shit. All right . The top picture may have no value on the international market . It awakens the senses only in the Russian middle zone and Siberia.
You can smell childhood and the scent of the countryside, the sound of dragonflies in your ears, and fresh milk straight from the hands of the daughter of the housekeeper...
So be it. Russia is a poor country in terms of art and the price is set at 1,300.
But what the hell can you say to the 72 million pondos down there?
Shit
It's more prosaic than that.
Zhdanov's painting, in terms of aesthetic pleasure, arouses feelings in one category of art lovers.
and the image for 72 is for a completely different audience. Malevich's square evokes emotions? Sure it does.
These are different categories of people with different values in life. And I think someone would give $72 million for it. Wouldn't have given $100, maybe
bought it for $150, but only to resell it for 73 million... A painting like this can mostly be seen as a profit for its owner
the profits just go up when the next resale, when the next owner is ready to invest a large amount of money that would normally later sell for more
or show their status...
Pay attention... We're talking about this three-stripes smear more from the financial side.
we're not discussing how beautiful the meadows smell in the morning or how the sun shines, how wonderfully the artist has put
and was able to convey the beauty of nature... when discussing these three strips we are primarily discussing the price...
what if it were, say, a statue of Michelangelo's David? There's something to discuss.
The prices of Zhdanov's paintings are ridiculous to say the least, in 50-100 years it will be a completely different price tag.
they probably and probably will not exceed the price tag of 72 million, but in terms of perception they will affect a lot more people
This idea is described in 2003 in The Religion of Money, read the manual.
Everything is much more prosaic...
Zhdanov's painting, in terms of aesthetic pleasure, appeals to one category of art lovers
and the image behind 72 evokes feelings in a completely different audience. Does Malevich's square evoke emotions? Sure it does.
These are different categories of people with different life values.
And I guess that's right, someone paid 72 million for it. Wouldn't have given $100, maybe
bought it for $150, but only to resell it for $73 million... A painting like this can mostly be seen as a profit
Now mind you... We're talking about this three stripe painting more on the financial side
we're not talking about how beautiful the meadow smells in the morning or how the sun shines, how wonderfully the artist has put
and was able to convey the beauty of nature... We are primarily discussing the price...
What if it were a statue of Michelangelo's David, for example? There's a lot to discuss, but...
there's nothing to discuss in these three pages... Except the price.
The prices of Zhdanov's paintings are ridiculous to say the least.
price tags.
Yura hello ) I found your avatar. Funny of course , not for work with the market or signals . But nice)
Yura hi ) I found your avatar . It's funny of course, it's not for market or signal work. But nice)
Hi! Mish
:-) that's better ... but man, there's a perfectionist's feeling deep inside ... it needs adjustments ...
by the way, do you remember that famous picture?
i sometimes show it to my customers
that's why I'm afraid the end result might look just awful
Hi! Mish
:-) that's better ... but man, there's this perfectionist feeling deep down inside... it needs adjusting.
By the way, do you remember that famous picture?
i sometimes show it to my customers
so i'm afraid that the end result might look just awful