Interesting and Humour - page 3900
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In any case, it's disproportionately more than on the farm.
Don't lie anymore. How many more times?
You scare everyone with criminal cases and the FSB, then you lie all the time...
Repent, get down on your knees in front of the party.
Don't lie anymore. How many more times?
You scare everyone with criminal cases and the FSB, then you lie all the time...
Repent, get down on your knees in front of the party.
You've got me confused with someone else. Ask anyone and they will tell you that lard is much more expensive in a major European city than in a farmstead. There is no lie.
Hopelessly....
Hopelessly....
You have me confused with someone else. Ask anyone and they will tell you that lard is much more expensive in a major European city than in a farmstead. That's no lie. I love pork, I regularly take it smoked and boiled. Ours is expensive at 346 roubles per kilo. That's at the company shop, and it's even more expensive at others.
What 'major European city' do you live in?
Have you seen the news on NTV right now?
Looking for confirmation of whether or not it's staged... Nothing so far... I think it's staged...
That's right! The best survival strategy is to fly to Bucharest!
The Maldives is better, of course, but Bucharest is fun too.
Dima, sleep it off. What Maldives, when there's nothing to eat in the country? Go abroad, sell a bottle of booze and a block of whitefish - that's the business. 60$ is not that hard to pay back.
You did well with the visa-free travel. Soon you will be travelling all over Europe selling your bacon and gorilla.
Dima, just sleep it off. What Maldives when there's nothing to eat in the country? Go abroad, sell a bottle of booze and a block of whitefish - that's all business. 60$ is not that hard to pay back.
You did well with the visa-free travel. Soon you will be travelling all over Europe selling your bacon and gorilla.
Where are you from? What city are you from?
I think the staging is to boost NTV's ratings, and if it's staged it's a failure because NTV isn't the same anymore, so that in reality everyone would believe it.
:)
Hutorians flew out to sell lard).
An acquaintance of mine promised to bring salo, but they confiscated everything at the border. They say it is forbidden to take the strategic product out of the country. Or is it only forbidden to Russia?