Interesting and Humour - page 2180
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Russia prepares to send three lunar vehicles into space >>>
I imagined the hidden pool beginning to emerge smoothly and... It took my breath away from the beauty of what was being presented.
Hidden indoor swimming pool:
I imagined the hidden pool beginning to emerge smoothly and... It took my breath away from the beauty of what was being presented.
Hidden indoor swimming pool:
I've been there.
Where is this beauty in real life?
I like the harmony of the interior and the significant visual extension of the relatively small space through the use of mirrors. Great...