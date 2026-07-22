Interesting and Humour - page 2180

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The price of success.
Станции свежего воздуха появились в Китае - Интересные факты. Интересные новости.
  • drunov.ru
Не секрет, что Китай - одна из наиболее загазованных стран на планете. Но в последнее время дела стали настолько плохи, что в некоторых городах стали появляться "станции свежего воздуха", снабженные индивидуальными пластиковыми мешками свежего воздуха, с помощью которых могут дышать пользователи. Эти станции стали настолько популярными, что...
 
 
 
[Deleted]  
dr
 

I imagined the hidden pool beginning to emerge smoothly and... It took my breath away from the beauty of what was being presented.

Hidden indoor swimming pool:

Hidden indoor swimming pool

[Deleted]  
DiPach:

I imagined the hidden pool beginning to emerge smoothly and... It took my breath away from the beauty of what was being presented.

Hidden indoor swimming pool:


I've been there.
 
Paprika:
I've been there.

Where is this beauty in real life?

I like the harmony of the interior and the significant visual extension of the relatively small space through the use of mirrors. Great...

 
The best jokes by civil aviation pilots
Лучшие шутки пилотов гражданской авиации – РБК.Travel
Лучшие шутки пилотов гражданской авиации – РБК.Travel
  • style.rbc.ru
Для экипажа воздушного лайнера длительные перелеты не менее скучны и утомительны, чем для пассажиров. Однако если люди в салоне могут почитать газеты, предаться чревоугодию и пьянству или мирно подремать, летчикам приходится искать свои способы скоротать время - например, немного пошутить и напугать всех в самолете. Представляем рейтинг самых...
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