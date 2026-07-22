Interesting and Humour - page 392
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Shit, I did play :) But apparently with a very serious look on my face ...
In case anyone's wondering. 2.05 odds on a Greek win is almost a sure thing, imho.
1.8 already :) the Russians are freeloaders, now they should have sat second from the penalty spot.
We can start hedging.