Interesting and Humour - page 392

New comment
 
 
 
FAQ:
Shit, I did play :) But apparently with a very serious look on my face ...
 
 
 
Mischek:
 
 
Yep :)
 
If anyone is interested. 2.05 for a Greek win is almost a sure thing, imho.
 
TheXpert:
In case anyone's wondering. 2.05 odds on a Greek win is almost a sure thing, imho.

1.8 already :) the Russians are freeloaders, now they should have sat second from the penalty spot.

We can start hedging.

1...385386387388389390391392393394395396397398399...4979
New comment