Interesting and Humour - page 4901
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I like strong mustard, you know, to hit you in the back of the head.
I found one in our village, so to speak,
and once I was in a supermarket, I bought one just like it,
but it was totally bland, no taste, no smell, nothing.
Mother of God!
You have to make your own mustard out of powder, then it'll hit you in the back of the head.
I accidentally clicked on some adverts and ended up on a site that offers
a rubik's cube course. And the first four lessons are free. That is to say.
the course is paid for. Holy mother of God!
what not, to "grab" a girl, so to speak, a small trick might come in handy, like bait for fish, which is where the PNB comes in handy.
You have to make your own mustard out of powder, then it will hit the back of your head.
It also comes in different flavours, by the way.
GAMBLING - risk factors for gambling addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dij-0BflCco
Are you saying that traders are also gamblers?
There can be no other.
Are you saying that traders are also gamers?
There is a mathematical division called game theory. A game is not just about having fun.
Buffett is a genius
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