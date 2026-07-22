Interesting and Humour - page 3687
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Here's another marvel:
For example, there is a table in front of us. There is a glass and a fork on the table. What are they doing? The glass is standing and the fork is lying down. If we stick the fork into the tabletop, the fork is standing. So it's standing upright and lying down horizontally? We add a plate and a frying pan to the table. They seem to be horizontal, but they are standing on the table. Now put the plate in the frying pan. There it lies, but it was standing on the table. Maybe the items are standing ready to use? No, the fork was ready when it was lying there.
Now a cat climbs on the table. It can stand, sit and lie down. If in terms of standing and lying down she somehow fits into the vertical-horizontal logic, then sitting is a new property.
She sits on her butt.
Now there's a bird sitting on the table. She sits on the table, but she sits on her feet, not on her butt. Although it's supposed to be standing. But it can't stand at all. But if we kill the poor bird and make a stuffed animal, it will stand on the table...
It may seem that the seat is an attribute of the living, but the boot on the foot also sits, although it is not alive and has no butt. So, go figure out what stands, what lies and what sits.
We can deduce a theory: that which is vertical rather than horizontal is standing; that which is horizontal rather than vertical is lying down. But this theory immediately crashes with the plate - it is horizontal rather than vertical, but it stands. Although, if you turn it upside down, it will lie down.
Another theory is immediately deduced: the plate is standing because it has a base. The theory is immediately smashed to smithereens - it has no base, but it still stands. It's a miracle.
Although, if you stick it in the sink, it will lie there, taking a more upright position than on the table. The conclusion to be drawn is that everything that is ready for use is standing (I feel like saying vulgarity at this point).
....A theory can be derived: what is vertical rather than horizontal is standing; what is horizontal rather than vertical is lying.... another theory: a plate stands because it has a base; it stands on a base.... Hence the conclusion that anything that is ready for use stands ...
There is a simpler approach: everything that is supplied (installed) stands, everything that is placed (laid) lies :)
A vocal teacher at a conservatory - a young, charming, sexy diva - has set the voice of a student.
But, following the rules of the Russian language, it would be wrong to say that after the lessons the student's voice stands.
On the other hand, it is likely that during the lessons with such a teacher the student has...
In short, standing can be something that has not been put up before... and vice versa. :)
Early morning!
Sophia the robot jokes around, playing "rock, paper, scissors".
Sophia the robot jokes around, playing "rock, paper, scissors".
Sophia's looks, facial expressions and pronunciation remind me a lot of the wife of a scandalous extra-marital oral sex lover in an ovoid office (a little veiled to avoid "politics"). It's no wonder the robot's designer is a fan of the aforementioned person... Or is it just me being hypochondriacal?
Music for the night
If you're suddenly sad, think of an octopus. He's got legs from his ears, hands from his arse, an arse with ears and a head in his arse, and he doesn't complain!
Less internet, healthier children.
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Good morning.