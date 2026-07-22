Interesting and Humour - page 385
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I have an Android that knows how to shoot and uses a compass to orient itself.)
It is true that on my device 360-degree panorama does not want to work yet)
try using panorama maker
And it's better to shoot the panorama with the camera rotated 90 degrees, ie slapping a vertical image.
Wanted to buy one of these once, but had to put it off.
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The description is in the trailer.
try using panorama maker
And it's better to shoot panoramas with the camera rotated 90 degrees, i.e. smashing them vertically.
And here you slowly turn it 180 degrees and that's it :)
I wanted to buy one of these once, but had to put it off.
How much is it?)
It does not change the name of the photo, but it has "Pano_.......".
ZS means it's changing.
Yes, it seems to be software rather than hardware.
It's taken with this gadget. Android 4.0
Yes, it seems to be software rather than hardware.
It was photographed with this gadget. Android 4.0
Cool:)
And how much is this happiness?)
At that price, all one can do is "want")))
There are panoramic photos and even videos on the internet. )))
Quite an expensive toy. There's a price list in the trailer. But the thought was to do a payback project. On the Internet there are panoramic photos and even a video. )))For personal use, yes, a bit expensive. ))) The greed stifles. )))
))) there's an elephant in the room ...
Steal a google car, or wait for a sale ...