Interesting and Humour - page 385

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mrProF:
I have an Android that knows how to shoot and uses a compass to orient itself.)
It is true that on my device 360-degree panorama does not want to work yet)

try using panorama maker

And it's better to shoot the panorama with the camera rotated 90 degrees, ie slapping a vertical image.

 

Wanted to buy one of these once, but had to put it off.

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The description is in the trailer.

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Mischek:

try using panorama maker

And it's better to shoot panoramas with the camera rotated 90 degrees, i.e. smashing them vertically.

That's preferable with a tripod, plus post-processing.
And here you slowly turn it 180 degrees and that's it :)
 
tol64:

I wanted to buy one of these once, but had to put it off.

Cool:)
How much is it?)
 
Mischek:

It does not change the name of the photo, but it has "Pano_.......".

ZS means it's changing.

Yes, it seems to be software rather than hardware.

It's taken with this gadget. Android 4.0


 
At that price, all you can do is "want")))
 
sergeev:

Yes, it seems to be software rather than hardware.

It was photographed with this gadget. Android 4.0



Heh, it also has GPS coordinates.)
 
mrProF:
Cool:)
And how much is this happiness?)
Quite an expensive toy. There is a price list in the trailer. But the thought was to do a payback project. There are panoramic photos and even a video on the internet. )))
Karlson:
At that price, all one can do is "want")))
For personal use, yes, a bit pricey. ))) I'm too greedy. )))
 
tol64:
There are panoramic photos and even videos on the internet. )))
Yandex panoramas have http://maps.yandex.ru/ =)
 
tol64:
Quite an expensive toy. There's a price list in the trailer. But the thought was to do a payback project. On the Internet there are panoramic photos and even a video. )))For personal use, yes, a bit expensive. ))) The greed stifles. )))

))) there's an elephant in the room ...

Steal a google car, or wait for a sale ...

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